Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 to launch soon. Here's what the luxury electric SUV gets

The German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz is all set to expand its high-end electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of two new products - Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ and the EQS 450. While the former has been showcased in India for quite some time now and is expected to be the most expensive Mercedes EV in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will be the entry level model to the EQS SUV family. Mercedes had earlier launched the Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 earlier this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will be laucnhed on January 9, 2025, alongside the G 580 EQ. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 variant will arrive as a more accessi

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 variant will arrive as a more accessible version and in a five-seater layout. Unlike the EQS 580, which gets a seven-seater configuration, the five-seater option should bring a more comfortable rear seat experience to the occupants by liberating more room in the second row. Here are the key highlights of the upcoming EQS 450.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: Design

The upcoming Mercedes EQS 450 will resemble the design of the EQS 580. It is about 5mm 10mm, and 18mm shorter in most dimensions, at 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide, and 1,718mm tall. The EQS 450 SUV will feature a large black panel grille, angular LED headlights, and a horizontal LED light bar across the front for an SUV that heavily resembles the other EQ models.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: Features

While the exterior design of the EQS 450 and 580 will remain mostly identical, the cabin will differ. The new Mercedes EQS 450 is expected to carry most features from the 580 if not all. This includes the Energising Air Control Plus, a 5-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera, five-zone climate control, soft-close doors, puddle lamps, and illuminated running boards.

The EQS 450 is also likely to get the 56-inch Hyperscreen setup with three screens integrated into a single unit, along with rear entertainment screens. On the safety front, the luxury SUV will also pack nine airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: Battery and range

The new EQS 450 will draw power from the same 122 kWh battery pack used in the EQS 580 and promises a claimed range of 857 km on a single charge. Power comes from two electric motors, one on each axle, churning out 537 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.7 seconds The battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200 kW DC charger.

Mercedes EQS 450: Expected price

The upcoming Mercedes EQS 450 SUV is likely to be priced between the EQE SUV and the EQS 580 putting the price around ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). More details on the new EQS 450 will be available soon.

