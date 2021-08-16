Mercedes-Benz EQG likely to retain ladder frame chassis, to get EQS' battery

Mercedes-Benz is evidently working on a host of electric vehicles that would form a large part of its future fleet. The German luxury carmaker has already launched a couple of electric cars such as EQC, EQS etc. One of the upcoming EVs from the German marquee will be the EQG.

The G-Class or popularly known as G Wagen are one of the toughest luxury offroaders in the world. Mercedes is working on an all-electric variant of this SUV, which will be termed EQG. Scheduled to debut at the IAA Munich in September 2021, in concept form though.

The G-Class comes with engine options ranging from four-cylinder to twelve cylinders. An Autocar report claims the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG will continue to be underpinned by the ladder frame chassis just like the current fossil fuel model. This means the EQG will be equally capable of tough offroading just like the current ICE model, minus any tailpipe emissions.

The report also claims that the automaker will retain the body-on-frame platform and adapt it for the electric powertrain. The electric motors and battery pack will just replace the ICE engine and other components.

The battery pack is expected to be the same that works under EQS, the German car brand's flagship EV. Interestingly, EQS and the upcoming EQE are based on the dedicated EVA architecture of the automaker.

The G-Class has a wheelbase of 2,890 mm, while the EQS has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. This means the battery under the EQS could be larger for the EQG. It is to be seen how Mercedes deals with this issue.

One thing is clear that even if Mercedes EQG somehow manages to cram in the larger battery pack, it won't be as efficient as EQS. The EQG won't be a purpose-built EV in that case. This will eventually affect the efficiency. Also, the shape of the car is not aerodynamic as well.