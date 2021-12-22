Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, an inch close to EQS

Mercedes EQ series of cars are on a spree to score perfect five-star safety ratings in Euro NCAP crash tests. The latest addition to the list is EQB SUV. This comes after the Mercedes-Benz EQS scored a perfect five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test just a few days ago.

However, the scores of EQB luxury electric SUV is just an inch closer to the EQS.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS scores a perfect five in Euro NCAP crash test)

The Mercedes-Benz EQB has scored 95 per cent in the adult occupant protection category and 91 per cent in the child occupant protection category. In comparison, Mercedes-Benz EQS scored 96 per cent and 91 per cent respectively. The vulnerable road users result was 78 per cent, and the safety assists score was 74 per cent, compared to 76 per cent and 80 per cent respectively in the EQS.

Overall, the Mercedes-Benz EQB has received the maximum five-star overall safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test, with pretty good scores in all categories. Euro NCAP has rated the Mercedes-Benz EQB using data for the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which has an identical structure plus the data from additional crash tests of the EQB itself.

In a statement, the Euro NCAP has said that Mercedes-EQ EQB is a partner model to GLB and their structure is practically identical. "Euro NCAP compared both vehicles to verify that the Mercedes-Benz GLB results can be applied to EQB and performed additional tests where necessary. The footage includes video of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2019 and additional EQB 2021 tests," the statement further reads.

The safety level of the Mercedes-Benz EQB was tested through three different tests - frontal impact test, side-impact test and pole test. In the frontal impact test, 50 per cent of the width of the EQB was made strike an oncoming deformable barrier, with both travelling at a speed of 50 kmph. In the side impact test, a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 kmph, while in the pole test, the test car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 kmph.