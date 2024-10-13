Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose

The luxury car market just got a fresh lease of life with the launch of the updated Mercedes Benz E Class. Meanwhile, its arch rival, the BMW 5 Series was also recently updated with a new avatar. Both the models have not only grown in size as compared to their predecessors but have also matured in terms of the tech available. Lets see how both the E-Class and 5 Series compare on paper in their new avatars.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Exterior

Both the Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series have arrived in India in their long wheelbase forms. When comparing the long-wheelbase versions of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5-Series, the differences are subtle yet significant. The Mercedes E-Class LWB stands at 5,065 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height, supported by a wheelbase of 3,079 mm. Meanwhile, the BMW 5-Series LWB stretches slightly further at 5,096 mm in length, with a width of 1,868 mm and a lower height of 1,479 mm. It also boasts a longer wheelbase at 3,105 mm, suggesting an edge in rear legroom.

Design-wise, these models reflect the brands' unique identities. The E-Class leans into its heritage of refined luxury, with traditional styling cues that emphasise comfort and elegance. On the other hand, the 5-Series carries a sportier, more dynamic aesthetic, appealing to those who prefer a mix of performance and sophistication. Both sedans offer impressive dimensions, but their design philosophies cater to different luxury tastes.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Features

The interiors of the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series highlight the luxury features expected in this segment, while showcasing their own approach to technology and comfort. The E-Class LWB comes with the MBUX infotainment system, featuring dual 12.3-inch displays integrated into the dashboard. It offers leather upholstery, with heated and ventilated front seats, along with ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a Burmester sound system.

On the other hand, the BMW 5-Series LWB features the iDrive 7.0 system, which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a central 12.3-inch display. The interior uses Dakota leather upholstery, with heated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Both vehicles are equipped with advanced infotainment systems and premium interiors, with the E-Class focused on its MBUX interface, while the 5-Series emphasises the usability of its iDrive system. Each offers a different approach to in-car technology and comfort, appealing to varied preferences.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Safety

Safety is a key focus for both the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and the BMW 5-Series LWB, each offering a range of features aimed at enhancing driver and passenger protection. The E-Class LWB comes with systems like Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, and PRE-SAFE, which prepares the vehicle in the event of a potential collision. It also includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

The BMW 5-Series LWB, meanwhile, offers Active Protection and Dynamic Stability Control, which improve handling in various driving conditions. Its safety features also include Parking Assistant Plus, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and traffic jam assist.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Specs

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and BMW 5-Series LWB offer distinct engine configurations tailored to different driving preferences. The E-Class provides two petrol options: a 2.0L inline-4 turbocharged engine (E 200) producing 197 hp, and a 3.0L inline-6 turbocharged engine (E 350) delivering 367 hp. Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the BMW 5-Series LWB in India is available with a single petrol engine—a 2.0L inline-4 turbocharged unit (530Li) offering 252 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

For diesel, the E-Class is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine (E 220 d), combined with a small electric motor, producing 194 hp and 440 Nm of torque, also with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The 5-Series currently doesn't offer a diesel option in India.

Both models present different engine choices, with the E-Class providing more variety in both petrol and diesel options, while the 5-Series sticks to a single petrol offering for the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Price

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is priced from ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it on the higher end of the spectrum. Meanwhile, the BMW 5-Series LWB offers a more budget-friendly entry point, starting at ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom), giving it an edge for those seeking a slightly more affordable option without compromising on premium features and performance.

