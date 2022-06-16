Mercedes-Benz CLE to replace C-Class, E-Class coupe and convertible: Report

Mercedes-Benz is planning to replace the C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertible models with CLE, claims a report by Automotive News. This comes as the German luxury car brand's strategy to streamline its product portfolio. The majority of the models to be discontinued by the automaker would comprise sedans and coupes. Under that plan, the C-Class and E-Class two-door coupe and convertibles are likely to be replaced, claims the report. It also claims that the car brand has already informed this decision to its dealers in the US.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is expected to debut soon as a replacement for the abovementioned models. The automaker is currently not planning any S-Class coupe. In that case, introducing a CLE-Class as the replacement for C-Class and E-Class coupe and convertibles will simplify the company's product portfolio. The reported decision comes at a time when the demand for two-door vehicles is witnessing a massive slump.

The CLE is likely to break cover later this year and it would go on sale in the first half of 2023. Initially, the CLE would come with an electrified 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Apart from that, a performance-focused AMG version of the CLE is also on the card, but that would arrive sometime next year. It would use a 2.0-litre engine with electric assist.

The CLE would be the first car from the automaker to be based on the MRA-2 architecture. It would arrive with similar proportions as the C-Class and will be sold with a fabric roof. While there is no official word yet from the automaker, it is expected to break the silence in the coming months.

