Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new CLE Cabriolet in India, priced at ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a full import and is the latest convertible offering from the German luxury carmaker and exclusively in the AMG Line trim. The CLE Cabriolet is positioned between the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolet, effectively serving as a replacement for the now-discontinued models.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

The new CLE Cabriolet made its global debut in July last year and is based on the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform shared with the new-gen C-Class and the next-gen E-Class due for launch later this year. Compared to the C-Class sedan, the new CLE Cabriolet is longer and borrows styling cues from both the C- and E-Class offerings. This includes a larger grille with the shark-nose effect, a long bonnet and a soft-top fabric roof that tucks away into the boot. The AMG Line adds sportier touches like the more pronounced bumpers with larger intakes and new alloy wheels.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet and is longer than the standard C-Class sedan

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specifications

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India in the 300 guise. Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with the 48V mild-hybrid system. The motor develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque., paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic. The CLE 300 Cabriolet can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Cabin

The cabin on the CLE Cabriolet borrows heavily from the C-Class including the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch vertically-stacked infotainment system. The model gets a four-seater (2+2) layout. It is also the first cabriolet from the automaker with separate head airbags for rear passengers. The soft top, finished in red, can open or close at speeds of up to 60 kmph and within just 20 seconds.

