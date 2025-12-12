Mercedes-Benz CLA Secures 5 Star Euro NCAP Rating With Segment-Leading Scores

Mercedes-Benz has closed out its 2025 safety cycle on a high, with the new-generation CLA earning a full five-star rating in Euro NCAP’s latest crash tests. The four-door coupe, offered with both electric and petrol powertrains, posted consistently strong results across all four of the agency’s assessment categories, reaffirming the brand’s long-standing commitment to occupant and pedestrian protection.

The CLA achieved an impressive 94 per cent score for Adult Occupant Protection, with Euro NCAP noting that its structure and onboard safety systems provide robust crash protection in a variety of scenarios. Child safety performance was nearly as strong, with an 89 per cent rating. Of particular note is the CLA’s ability to detect when a child restraint seat is installed and automatically disable the relevant airbags, enhancing in-car safety without driver intervention.

High Marks for Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety

In testing for Vulnerable Road User protection, which evaluates a vehicle’s ability to avoid or mitigate collisions with pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, the CLA posted a remarkable 93 per cent. Euro NCAP highlighted the strong performance of its autonomous emergency braking system and its effectiveness in preventing occupants from opening a door into the path of an oncoming cyclist.

Effective Safety Assist Technologies

The CLA also secured an 85 per cent rating in the Safety Assist category, which measures the performance of active safety features designed to help avoid crashes. These systems form part of Mercedes-Benz’s broader emphasis on preventive safety across its latest product range.

A Standout in a Record Testing Year

Euro NCAP described 2025 as its busiest assessment year to date, with the CLA emerging as one of its top-scoring models. The electric CLA 250+ EQ variant even ranked above high-profile competitors in some categories, outperforming the new Porsche Cayenne EV in key safety metrics.

With high scores across the board, the new CLA underscores Mercedes-Benz’s continued focus on integrating advanced safety engineering into its next generation of EVs and combustion models.

