Mercedes-Benz cars get more accessible by up to 11 lakh after GST reduction

Mercedes-Benz cars are now more accessible under the recently revised GST slab. The automaker has announced a price cut across its model range by up to ₹10 lakh, depending on the model. Under the new GST rates, luxury cars are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent, removing the compensation cess on vehicles. Previously, luxury cars were taxed at 50 per cent (28 per cent GST + 22 per cent compensation cess).

GST 2.0: Mercedes-Benz Cars Price Reduction

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 4MATIC is now priced at ₹1.88 crore, a reduction of ₹11 lakh over the older price of ₹1.99 crore. The GLS 450d AMG Line is ₹10 lakh cheaper, retailing at ₹1.34 crore, as opposed to the older ₹1.44 crore. The GLE 450 4MATIC now retails at ₹1.07 crore, down from the previous price of ₹1.15 crore. The new-generation E-Class LWB recently celebrated its first anniversary in India, and received a price cut of ₹6 lakh, retailing at ₹91 lakh for the E 450 trim.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Old Price New Price Difference Mercedes-Benz A 200d ₹ 48.55 lakh ₹ 45.95 lakh ₹ 2.6 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line ₹ 56.50 lakh ₹ 52.70 lakh ₹ 3.8 lakh Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line ₹ 68 lakh ₹ 64.30 lakh ₹ 3.7 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC ₹ 79.25 lakh ₹ 73.95 lakh ₹ 5.3 lakh Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC ₹ 97 lakh ₹ 91 lakh ₹ 6 lakh Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 4MATIC ₹ 1.99 crore ₹ 1.88 crore ₹ 11 lakh Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line ₹ 1.44 crore ₹ 1.34 crore ₹ 10 lakh

Other models like the Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line is now priced at ₹64.30 lakh, making it cheaper by ₹3.7 lakh. Entry models like the A 200d now retails at ₹45.95, more affordable by ₹2.6 lakh; whereas the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at ₹52.70 lakh, a price cut of ₹3.8 lakh. Lastly, the GLC 300 4MATIC is ₹5.3 lakh cheaper, retailing at ₹73.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Prices for the luxury electric cars remain unchanged as the new GST regime still lists the same at five per cent. The GST reduction makes luxury cars more accessible.

