Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift in pipeline. Key changes to expect

Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the bestselling cars from the German luxury carmaker globally. In India too, the sedan has a large number of takers. Mercedes-Benz is currently working on the mid-life update for the current generation C-Class almost four years after it made its global debut back in 2021. Test mules of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift have already been spotted in Europe, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming model that is likely to launch globally as well as in India sometime in 2025.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift comes with some mild updates on the cosmetic and feature fronts. The luxury sedan would get some technology updates as well.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift: Key changes

The updated iteration of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is expected to incorporate a design language that will be in line with the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The spyshots reveal that the C-Class facelift will come with a revamped radiator grille and mildly tweaked headlamp clusters. The LED daytime running lights will come with a three-pointed star-shaped design. Interestingly, this LED DRL design is expected to become the standard theme for all the new Mercedes-Benz cars. The test mules also suggest that the taillights from the current C-Class, as the LED taillamps were not camouflaged. Expect new design alloy wheels to make their way into the C-Class facelift.

While the exterior would receive the abovementioned changes, inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is likely to come with the latest generation MBUX setup. Additionally, there would be more safety technologies, which are likely to be borrowed from the latest E-Class and other Mercedes-Benz models.

Mechanically, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift will remain the same as the current model. This means the current set of petrol and diesel engines will continue until the next generational update. However, it is to be seen which engines are made available for the India-spec C-Class.

