Mercedes-Benz brings global '140 Years. 140 Places.' S-Class journey to India

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that its global "140 Years. 140 Places." expedition will arrive in India this July as part of the brand's celebrations marking 140 years since the invention of the automobile.

The India leg forms part of a worldwide drive involving three Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans that have already travelled more than 60,000 km across six continents and over 55 countries. Named Gotlieb, Carl and Bertha, the cars are expected to visit locations that reflect India's cultural, historical and geographical diversity before continuing the global journey.

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Northern route to cover the Himalayas and Bhutan

The drive has been divided into two routes. The first, undertaken by Gotlieb, will start in New Delhi before passing through Amritsar, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The route includes Umling La, regarded as the world's highest motorable road, before heading towards Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The car will then cross into Bhutan before returning to Delhi.

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Western and southern route includes Pune, Hampi and Bengaluru

The remaining two S-Class sedans, Carl and Bertha, will travel through Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Pune, where Mercedes-Benz manufactures its cars for the Indian market. From Pune, the two vehicles will split up, with one heading to Mumbai and the other visiting Hampi, before reuniting in Bengaluru. The drive will then continue via Goa before ending in Mumbai.

Mercedes-Benz says the India leg is intended to document the country's landscapes, architecture, heritage and craftsmanship as part of the global anniversary drive. The initiative commemorates 140 years since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile in 1886.

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