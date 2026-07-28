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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Bids Adieu To Amg A45s Hot Hatch With The Final Edition

Mercedes-Benz bids adieu to AMG A45S hot hatch with the Final Edition

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 28 Jul 2026, 10:50 am
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Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition, celebrating the hot hatch with styling and cabin upgrades while retaining its 421 bhp turbocharged engine and performance.

Mercedes-Benz bids adieu to AMG A45S hot hatch with the Final Edition
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
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German automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to bid adieu to its hot hatchback, the AMG A45S, seven years after its initial launch in 2019, with the Final Edition. Additionally, the limited-run model boasts cosmetic changes, while the interior features changes. However, the AMG A45S remains the same mechanically..

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Mercedes-AMG A45S 4MATIC+ Final Edition: Exterior Changes

A Manufaktur Mountain Grey Magno exterior finish distinguishes the A45 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition. In addition, it boasts 19-inch matte-black forged alloy wheels, gloss black brake callipers, and exclusive yellow '45 S' graphics on the doors. AMG-specific exterior mirror caps with yellow accents enhance its appearance. The special edition further comes equipped with the AMG Night Package, Night Package II, and the AMG Aerodynamics Package, which adds a larger front splitter, an extended roof spoiler, a redesigned rear diffuser, and several aerodynamic enhancements.

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Mercedes-AMG A45S 4MATIC+ Final Edition: Interior Changes

The interior of the AMG A45S Final Edition features AMG Performance seats upholstered in Artico leather with contrasting yellow stitching. The yellow theme extends to the embroidered '45 S' logos on the headrests, while a bespoke '45 S Final Edition' plaque is placed on the centre console, suggesting its exclusivity. Additional highlights include AMG floor mats, illuminated door sills, and an AMG performance steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre.

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Mercedes-AMG A45S 4MATIC+ Final Edition: Engine

Mechanically, the special edition remains unchanged. It is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 421 bhp of peak power output and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with Torque Control. This setup enables the high-performance hatchback to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 270 kmph.

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First Published Date: 28 Jul 2026, 10:50 am IST
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