Mercedes-Benz backs away from Level 3 autonomy, focuses on Level 2++ tech

Mercedes-Benz’s self-driving technology strategy has been a bit jumbled as of late. It was more than three years ago that the German luxury carmaker's Level 3 Drive Pilot automated driving system was approved to operate in public, which made the brand one of the first automakers to bring the Level 3 ADAS to the roads. However, now it seems the OEM has taken a step back as the company is backing away from Level 3 autonomy. Instead, Mercedes-Benz is focusing on Level 2++ autonomy.

In an interaction, Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer Jörg Burzer said that the company believes its push for Level 3 autonomy was too early. According to him, Mercedes-Benz moved into Level 3 autonomy before the technology was particularly useful to everyday drivers, reported Road and Track. Now, the OEM is prioritising a more capable Level 2 autonomous driving technology, with plans to eventually skip Level 3 altogether and pursue Level 4 autonomy. The current technology is dubbed Level 2++ autonomous driving tech.

Mercedes-Benz EQS and S-Class came with the Level 3 autonomy-enabled Drive Pilot, which allowed the drivers to take their eyes off the road under certain conditions. However, there was a major limitation of the technology. The issue was that Drive Pilot was limited to speeds of around 64 kmph, making it useful only in slow-moving traffic rather than typical highway driving. The technology was also restricted to certain roads and operating conditions, which likely played a role in Mercedes-Benz's change of direction.

However, backtracking on the Level 3 autonomy doesn't mean the carmaker is giving up on hands-free driving. Instead, it is working to make the Level 2 systems more capable. The MB.DRIVE Assist Pro technology is designed to provide point-to-point assistance, taking on more of the driving in both highway and urban environments. This technology is capable of helping with everything from changing lanes and navigating intersections to making turns and responding to traffic lights.

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