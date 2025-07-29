Mercedes-Benz A-Class to live longer than planned, to be sold till 2028

Mercedes-Benz will retain the A-Class range longer than initially planned. The automaker introduced the new CLA earlier as a potential replacement for the A-Class earlier this year, with the latter slated to be discontinued in 2026. The German automaker, however, has now had a change of heart and won’t discontinue the A-Class hatchback and sedan next year. Instead, the brand’s most accessible offerings have received an extension till 2028, albeit only in Europe. The company is addressing the small car demand in Europe with the A-Class range, which will be sold alongside the new-generation CLA.

The continued demand for ICE vehicles seems to have made Mercedes re-evaluate its decision, alongside a slower demand for its new electric offerings.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatch Continues Till 2028

German publication Automobilwoche spoke to Jorg Burzer, head of production at Mercedes-Benz, who confirmed the development about retaining the A-Class lineup for longer than the original plan. He further noted that the A-Class sedan continues to be a strong seller in the European market, despite being nearly a decade old. Notably, the continued demand for ICE vehicles seems to have made Mercedes re-evaluate its decision, alongside a slower demand for its new electric offerings.

The A-Class Limousine sold in India will make way for the new-generation CLA based on the MMA platform, and will arrive with an electric powertrain

Reports suggest Mercedes will update the A-Class hatchback, while production of the sedan ceased earlier this year. The A-Class hatchback will be upgraded to EU7 emission regulations in late 2026. This could align with a second facelift for the model as the car takes on the BMW 1 Series, Audi A3 and the like in the segment.

Furthermore, Mercedes plans to shift the A-Class production to Kecskemet, Hungary, from Rastatt, Germany, in order to make way for the brand’s new offerings. The automaker will be producing its new compact range under the MMA platform at the German plant, comprising the CLA sedan, CLA Shooting Brake (station wagon), GLA and GLB - all of which will be available with ICE and electric powertrain options.

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will arrive in India next year, packing more features and tech-wizardry, alongside a stylish exterior

The time is limited for the A-Class range in India. The model will be replaced by the new-generation CLA next year. The concept version was also showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The new CLA will take on the recently launched BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in the segment.

