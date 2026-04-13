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Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, EQA, EQB and EQE discontinued in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 19:46 pm
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Mercedes-Benz has discontinued the A-Class, EQA, EQB, and EQE in India, making the GLA its new entry-level model. The brand will now focus on the upcoming CLA Electric sedan.

Mercedes-Benz discontinued cars
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, EQA, EQB and EQE discontinued in India
Mercedes-Benz discontinued cars
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, EQA, EQB and EQE discontinued in India
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German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently announced that it has discontinued certain models from its product portfolio in India. The models include the A-Class sedan, EQA, EQB and EQE. The company recently introduced the CLA Electric, which is set to be the entry-level car from the German automaker in the country.

In an official statement, Mercedes-Benz said, “We have completely sold out the existing stock of these models in India. Customers looking for the latest generation BEV can explore the new CLA, which is the most ‘intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever’ and has created a new benchmark in the luxury BEVs, debuting on April 24."

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Mercedes-Benz Entry-Level Cars Become Expensive

Previously, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class was the entry-level car from the German automaker, priced at approximately 45 lakh. However, the discontinuation of the A-Class sedan, EQA, EQB and EQE has switched things up. Post the discontinuation of these models, the entry-level car for the German automaker is the GLA, which has a starting ex-showroom price of 51.80 lakh.

It is expected to remain the entry-level model for the company with the CLA Electric, which is set to launch later this month, expected to boast a price tag of 55 lakh and upwards. The entry-level electric models, which have been discontinued, including EQA, EQB and EQE, will be consolidated into just one model, which will be the CLA Electric.

Also Read: 5 hybrid cars that could get cheaper with Delhi EV policy 2.0

Back to the Future: A-Class, EQA, EQB and EQE

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan was launched in 2021, making it the entry-level car from the brand, competing against the likes of Audi A4 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, among others. The EQA was launched as an electric iteration of the GLA SUV in India, priced at approximately 66 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the EQE SUV was launched as a fully electric iteration of the GLE SUV priced at 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), while being in the market for upwards of two years. The EQB SUV was the first seven-seater, three-row electric SUV from the German automaker, which was first introduced in 2022 and spent approximately four years on the Indian automotive market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 19:46 pm IST

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