Mercedes-AMG is building a hardcore CLE coupe for the Mythos lineup

Mercedes-AMG is working on a beefier version of the CLE 53 sports coupe, and to this end, the brand has shared new teaser images of the new model undergoing cold-weather tests in Sweden. This will be the second car to launch from the limited-production Mythos lineup, bringing a more aggressive exterior and a major performance boost.

Mercedes-Benz Mythos is a low-volume sub-brand launched in 2022. Positioned above the opulent Maybach lineup, the series is dedicated to producing ultra-luxury versions of existing Mercedes cars. The first car from the range was the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, which was based on the SL63 roadster and limited to just 250 examples. The upcoming coupe is likely to be as rare, potentially donning a new name altogether.

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos: Design details

The upcoming CLE Mythos will be the second limited-production model from the Mercedes Mythos lineup

The teaser images showcase the upcoming CLE Mythos sliding on the snow under heavy camouflage. However, some of the crucial details remain visible to the naked eye. The coupe gets a wider lower grille for improved air intake and a massive rear wing, although not as big as the race-spec unit on the upcoming Track Sport Concept. The rear fascia appears to sport an updated diffuser, and the coupe gets a wider track for enhanced driving dynamics.

Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos: Twin-turbo V8 in the cards?

Mercedes-AMG is likely to use an uprated V8 powertrain for the limited-run coupe

Looks are, however, not the only thing that matters, and Mercedes says the Mythos coupe will have the performance to match its sportier vibe. The carmaker remains tight-lipped about the specifics, but judging from the bigger air intakes up front, this will be a new engine altogether.

Mercedes has already made a new V8 for the upcoming S-Class facelift; the M177 Evo brings a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged powerplant with a flat-plane crankshaft for improved throttle response and fewer emissions. While it will deliver 530 bhp in the executive sedan, the Mythos coupe should be able to extract more out of it.

