Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept finally hits the track with V8 power

Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG gave us a preview of a “possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine," when it teased the Concept AMG GT Track Sport in July 2026. Billed as the most extreme offshoot of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, this concept model is expected to spawn a production version to take on the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in the 2-door sports car segment. The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept has finally made it to the track, and a new series of official images show the coupe in broad daylight, albeit hidden underneath heavy camouflage.

The German carmaker, and its much sportier branch, have remained quite tight-lipped about the GT Track Sport, with descriptions limited to it being a no-frills concept car “designed for absolute driving dynamic peak performance to set new standards and record times." Although this makes it seem as if Mercedes is preparing a track-only, halo car, a road-legal production version is likely to come out of this project. As per motorsports regulations, the next generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car requires homologation with a road-legal model. In which case, we can expect the GT Track Sport to birth a hardcore grand tourer, potentially a new Black Series model, positioned above the AMG GT 63 Pro in the lineup.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept: What we know so far

The Concept AMG GT Track Sport will likely spawn a production version with the aim to take on the likes of the Porsche GT3 RS, both on and off track

The GT Track Sport has not been fully unveiled yet, but the new images bring a much clearer picture of what we will get. The coupe continues to wear the same bodywrap that it was initially teased with, featuring yellow and red accents across the bonnet and the side panels. It brings the classic Mercedes coupe silhouette with a prominent front end that features a distinctive grille and a large front splitter hanging below.

The bonnet features a large, central NACA duct flanked by tiny air holes on either side, while the top-mounted fender vents and air ducts positioned next to the headlamps highlight race-readiness. At the rear, the coupe brings long, slim LED taillights, which seemingly wrap around the rear haunches with a dotted light signature. The silhouette is complete with the massive swan-neck style rear wing that may leave some GT3 RS fans envious.

There are no official details on powertrain specifications, but the GT Track Sport will derive its power from a V8 engine. The AMG family currently has a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the range, and that unit makes between 476 bhp and 612 bhp for the pure-ICE models. When combined with hybrid power in the GT 63 SE Performance, the figure leaps to 816 bhp.

