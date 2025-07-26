Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept teased with V8 power to take on the 911 GT3 RS

The Mercedes-AMG GT portfolio is extensive, featuring a broad range of powertrain options that offer everything from a turbocharged inline-four to a twin-turbo plug-in hybrid V8. But the “GT family is not yet complete," the brand remarks as it teases the upcoming GT Track Sport. While this is currently labelled as a concept, we can expect a production version as AMG says it is giving us a “preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine."

Not much is known about the heavily camouflaged Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept, with the company describing it as an uncompromising concept vehicle that is “designed for absolute driving dynamic peak performance to set new standards and record times."

However, a road-going version is highly likely; the upcoming generation of AMG’s GT3 race car must be homologated with a street-legal production model according to regulations. To this end, the new concept will, in all likelihood, birth a hardcore grand tourer to be slotted above the AMG GT 63 Pro in the company’s lineup.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport Concept: What we know so far

The AMG GT Track Sport will rival the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and is likely to bring a 2-seater design

The GT Track Sport brings a new, distinctive front grille with a large front splitter underneath and a massive swan-neck rear wing fixed at the rear. Its racing credentials are apparent, with top-mounted fender vents and an air duct positioned next to the headlamp.

The car appears to target the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (both on and off the track), and as such, is likely to ditch the usual 2+2 seating layout in favour of a much sportier 2-seater configuration. The street-legal version that we’re hoping for may stick to the softer, coupe layout.

There are no official details regarding its powertrain, but the GT Track Sport is confirmed to house a V8 engine under the hood. The current 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 within the AMG range makes between 476 bhp and 612 bhp for the non-hybrids. When combined with hybrid power in the GT 63 SE Performance, the output jumps to 816 bhp.

