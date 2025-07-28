HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept teased with aggressive aero and V8 power

28 Jul 2025
Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport concept will house the marque’s familiar V8 engine.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Sport
Mercedes-AMG has given a sneak peek at a new high-performance concept based on the second-generation AMG GT. The shadowy teaser image suggests a track-biased evolution of the coupe, combining motorsport aggression with road sensibility.

The silhouette is unmistakably AMG GT — low, long bonnet, and muscular arches — but the show car introduces aerodynamic elements usually reserved for the track. Leading the pack is a distinctive swan-neck rear wing that can have active aero elements, suggesting that downforce levels will be serious. A high front splitter and additional venting upfront further suggest a car tuned for grip and cooling during hard use.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz opens first showroom in Patna, sees Bihar as a key emerging market

While design cues are reminiscent of GT3-spec racing cars, tyres visible in the teaser indicate that this is perhaps not a stripped-out racing car but one that might be road-legal. This dual-purpose positioning is reminiscent of past AMG efforts like the GT R and GT Black Series — cars that pushed performance boundaries while retaining road registration.

Confirmed V8 power, Nürburgring intentions?

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that the concept will house the marque’s familiar V8 engine. While exact specifications remain under wraps, the brand claims the car is “designed for absolute driving dynamics" and aims to “set new performance standards and chase record times." Given this phrasing, a Nürburgring lap time attempt is likely on the cards — an increasingly common benchmark in the high-performance segment.

It’s a continuation of the philosophy seen in the first-generation GT family, which evolved from the original GT S to the track-prepped GT R and eventually culminated in the radical AMG GT Black Series.

Public debut likely at Munich Auto Show

More details are expected in the coming weeks, with the concept’s public unveiling anticipated at the Munich Auto Show in September 2025. If it enters production in similar form, the AMG GT Track Sport Concept will be positioned to rival the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS — a track-capable machine that doesn’t shy away from daily use.

28 Jul 2025

