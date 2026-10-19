Mercedes-AMG GT SUV revealed; Boasts power output of up to 1,169 hp

German luxury automaker Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its all-electric GT SUV, which the company describes as its first full-size SUV developed entirely in-house. The five-seat performance SUV shares its platform with the all-electric Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe and will be offered in three variants: GT 53, GT 55 and GT 63. While the GT 53 will arrive first, the more powerful GT 55 and GT 63 are scheduled to join the range in spring 2027.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Powertrain and performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV will be available with two different battery configurations and up to three electric motors, depending on the variant. The entry-level GT 53 uses two synchronous electric motors, with one powering each axle. A two-speed transmission is positioned at the rear, producing 544 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The GT 55 and GT 63 are equipped with a more advanced three-motor configuration, featuring two axial-flux motors at the rear and another motor at the front. In the GT 55, the powertrain generates 816 hp and 1,860 Nm of torque, whereas the range-topping GT 63 increases output to 1,169 hp and 2,000 Nm. Both the GT 55 and GT 63 feature all-wheel drive and can reach a claimed top speed of 270 kmph when equipped with the optional Driver's Package.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Battery, range and charging

The GT 53 gets a 106-kWh battery pack, with Mercedes-AMG claiming a WLTP range of up to 668 km, while the GT 55 and GT 63 use a larger 128-kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 700 km. Both battery configurations operate on an 800V electrical architecture. The GT 53 supports DC fast charging at up to 600kW, while the larger battery in the GT 55 and GT 63 can accept charging power of up to 710kW.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Exterior design and dimensions

The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV measures 5,084 mm long, 2,001 mm wide, and 1,656 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,040 mm. Its front end features the AMG vertical-slat grille, flanked by LED headlamps with star-shaped daytime running lights. The front bumper features active air slats that open when it needs extra cooling. Along the sides, the SUV gets a sloping roofline, prominent wheel arches, frameless windows and compact exterior mirrors. At the rear, six circular tail-lamps echo the design of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The GT 55 and GT 63 further benefit from an active rear spoiler that sits flush with the roof until the vehicle reaches 150 kmph. Its angle then adjusts according to driving conditions to optimise aerodynamic performance.

Personalisation is another focus, with the Manufaktur programme offering more than 60 exterior paint finishes. Buyers can also select AMG forged alloy wheels in distinctive finishes, including Matt Vanadium Silver, Matt Copper and Matt Black. The latter can be paired with rim accents in Angel Blue, Sunny Lime or Orange Flame.

Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Interior and features

The cabin combines a driver-focused layout with extensive digital technology and customisation options. As with the exterior, the Manufaktur programme allows buyers to personalise the interior with distinctive colours and finishes. Available options include seatbelts and accents in Fjord Blue, Green Hell and Orange Flame.

The dashboard features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a 14-inch central touchscreen angled towards the driver. An additional 14-inch display for the front passenger is available as an option. The cabin also features an AMG Performance steering wheel with paddles for adjusting regenerative braking, diamond-pattern stitching on the door panels and ambient lighting that can be coordinated with the vehicle's displays and controls.

The infotainment system runs Mercedes-Benz's latest MBUX software, built on the MB.OS operating system. It incorporates artificial intelligence assistants from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini. The electric SUV also introduces three AMG-specific applications. The AMG Performance Menu provides real-time information on vehicle power, tyre temperatures and the status of the active aerodynamic systems. Meanwhile, the AMG Set-up application allows drivers to configure steering wheel buttons and adjust aerodynamic settings.

The third application, AMG Track Pace, records lap times and driving telemetry. It can also display recommended braking points and the ideal racing line through the head-up display. An optional dashboard camera can record track sessions with data overlays. Other available equipment includes an electrically dimmable panoramic glass roof, AMG-specific lighting effects, AMG Performance seats and a Burmester 4D surround sound system.

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Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: Suspension and driving technology

The GT SUV comes equipped with rear-wheel steering as standard, a feature intended to improve manoeuvrability at lower speeds and stability at higher speeds. It also introduces AMG's new Active Ride Control+ suspension system. Available as standard on the GT 63, this system replaces conventional anti-roll bars with hydraulic units designed to reduce body roll and pitch during acceleration, braking and cornering. The flagship variant also receives carbon-ceramic brakes as standard.

Drivers of the three-motor versions can adjust throttle response, cornering characteristics and traction control using dedicated dials on the centre console. The SUV also features an AMGForce Sport+ driving mode, which simulates the sound of a V8 engine in the GT 55 and GT 63, or a six-cylinder engine in the GT 53. The system also recreates simulated gear changes to provide a more traditional performance-car experience.

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