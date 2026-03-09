Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe interior revealed

The performance wing of Mercedes-Benz , Mercedes-AMG, recently revealed the interior of its new four-door GT coupe. The company states that the interior of the car has been designed to provide maximum driving experience without compromising on comfort. The car has a low-seating position, similar to that of sports cars, which the company highlights would be much like its two-door GT models, in terms of getting the best driving sensation possible.

Mercedes-AMG’s new four-door GT Coupe features a driver-centric "Race Engineer" cockpit. Its three tactile rotary dials precisely adjust response, agility, and traction, while the interior integrates luxury comfort with advanced screens.

AMG Race Engineer

The upcoming four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe boasts three dynamic rotary controls allowing for the response, slip and cornering behaviour to be adjusted. The response control dial coordinates the response of the electric motors to accelerator pedal commands, whereas the agility control rotary control changes the agility around the vertical axis and the cornering behaviour. In addition to that, the traction control rotary control – used to control slip – influences the intervention of the traction control in nine stages.

The company highlighted that through the three rotary controls, known as the AMG Race Engineer Control Unit, the system provides direct access to the vehicle’s central nervous system, enabling a level of driving dynamics that can be precisely tailored to driving style and driving situation. The three rotary controls are oriented towards the driver and ensure intuitive operation with tactile feedback.

The Cockpit of the four-door GT Coupe

The instrument panel of the Mercedes-AMG four-door GT Coupe is dominated by a wide display, divided into a driver-oriented area and a passenger side area. The cockpit features a 10.2-inch instrument cluster and a 14-inch infotainment system. The infotainment system is angled towards the driver, enabling readability and ease of operation. Moreover, the passenger has a separate 14-inch dedicated screen for entertainment.

Not only that, but the four-door GT coupe gets large round air vents signature of Mercedes-Benz. In addition to that, the ambient lighting has selectable colours in a night design. The centre console is equipped with features including an armrest with a closed storage compartment, fast charging smartphones, two cup holders, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system, and an MBUX infotainment system, among others.

Furthermore, the glass surface is made of heat-insulating laminated safety glass as standard, with an infrared-reflective coating and an ultra-thin low-emissivity (LowE) coating on the inside, for intelligent protection against solar radiation.

