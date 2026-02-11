Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ unveiled in the UK, will it come to India?

The performance wing of German automaker Mercedes-Benz , Mercedes-AMG, has unveiled the new GLC 53 4MATIC+, a performance SUV, in the UK market. While the pricing and launch date have been kept under wraps for the UK market, this SUV can come to the Indian shores later this year or early next year to replace the current GLC 43.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ makes it debut in the UK with a redeveloped 449 hp straight-six engine. It features rear-axle steering, drift mode, and an optional 270 kmph top speed.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ Engine

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ is powered by a comprehensively redeveloped 3.0L turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine producing 449 hp and 600 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic TCT transmission. In addition to that, the vehicle boasts fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. Additionally, during brief 10-second intervals of overboost, the torque figure climbs to 640 Nm. This mechanical setup is bolstered by a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) within the 48-volt electrical system, providing an additional 22.7 hp of electric boost while ensuring transitions during start-stop operations.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ Performance

Moreover, the newly-launched Mercedes-AMG SUV features an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential featuring drift mode, allowing the vehicle to transition into a rear-wheel-drive machine for closed-track manoeuvres. The GLC 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds when using the ‘Race Start’ function. While the top speed is electronically capped at 250 kmph, the optional AMG Driver’s Package raises that limit to 270 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ Chassis

Moreover, the chassis benefits from the AMG ride control suspension, which utilises adaptive adjustable damping to balance long-distance comfort with aggressive cornering. Manoeuvrability is enhanced by standard rear-axle steering, especially at speeds under 100 kmph, the rear wheels turn opposite to the front to reduce the turning circle, while at higher speeds, they turn in unison to improve stability. Stopping power is provided by a braking system featuring 390mm discs at the front.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ Packages

Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG is offering a limited ‘Golden Accents Package’. This aesthetic upgrade pairs obsidian black or graphite grey magno paint with techgold details on the 21-inch forged wheels and exterior foiling. On the interior, the theme continues with black leather sports seats featuring gold stitching and carbon trim woven with metallic threads. Interestingly, for consumers looking for something even more aggressive, the AMG Night Packages provide high-gloss black or dark chrome finishes to the exterior trim, ensuring the vehicle's visual presence matches its mechanical capabilities.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: