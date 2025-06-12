Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg G 63 ‘collector’s Edition’ Launched At 4.3 Crore. Check What's Different

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ launched at 4.3 crore. Check what's different

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 12 Jun 2025, 13:16 PM
Follow us on:

  • Mercedes-Benz has made several cosmetic enhancements for the G 63 Collector's Edition. It will be limited to just 30 units. There are no mechanical changes.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 is offered in two exclusive colour schemes.
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Check Offers

Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ has been launched in the Indian market at a price of 4.3 crore ex-showroom. Only 30 units of the Collector's Edition will be available. The brand says that the new model captures the essence of India and is inspired by the monsoon of India. The bookings are now open, and the deliveries will begin by the end of this year. It is important to note that the G 63 Collector's Edition will be available only for the top-end customers of Mercedes-Benz.

What powers the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition?

The luxury manufacturer has not made any mechanical changes to the special edition. It continues to come with the same 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine that gets 48V mild-hybrid assist. It puts out 585 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. The Integrated Starter Generator produces additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm. The gearbox on duty continues to be a 9-speed unit that transfers the power to all four wheels.

What are the changes to the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition?

This exclusive edition pays homage to the Indian monsoon, with two specially curated Manufaktur paint finishes. The first is Mid Green Magno, drawing visual cues from the vibrant greenery seen during the monsoon season, while the second, Red Magno, reflects the rich, iron-tinged soil found in various regions of India. Both colour options are unique to this edition and have been developed exclusively for the Indian market.

Adding to its exclusivity, the G 63 Collector’s Edition sports a ‘One of Thirty’ badge on the spare wheel cover, signifying the limited nature of the production run—only 30 units will be made available. A distinctive gold-finished AMG-spec 22-inch alloy wheel setup and a custom-finished side protection strip that says ‘Collector's Edition’.

Customers can get a name engraved on the grab handle that is placed on the dashboard.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.30 - 3.80 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.55 - 4 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 63.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
BatteryCapacity Icon116 kWh Range Icon473 km
₹ 3 Cr
Compare View Offers

The cabin of the Collector’s Edition is where the luxury truly shines. It features two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Beige and Black Nappa leather upholstery, combining aesthetic sophistication with superior comfort. Complementing the leather trim is a dashboard in open-pore walnut wood, offering a touch of classic elegance.

However, the most defining feature of this special edition lies in the personalisation it offers to owners. Buyers have the option to have their names engraved on the dashboard's passenger grab handle, making every unit a one-of-a-kind collector’s piece.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2025, 13:01 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS