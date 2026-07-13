Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV set to launch in India on July 23

Mercedes-Benz and its performance division AMG have announced the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ in the country on July 23, which marks the return of the E 53 sedan. The new iteration is expected to be powered by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, further expanding the portfolio of electrified AMG products in India.

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the AMG E 53 PHEV 4MATIC+ on July 23. The plug-in hybrid performance sedan produces up to 612 hp and offers over 100 km of electric range

Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV 4MATIC+: Powertrain and Performance

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV 4MATIC+ sold globally is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 21.2-kWh battery pack working in tandem with an electric motor producing a combined output of 585 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque, and a nine-speed automatic transmission.

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Additionally, the E 53 PHEV gets an all-electric driving range of approximately 100 km, with the E 53 capable of getting up to 140 kmph operating solely on electric power. Charging options include support for 11 kW AC charging, while select international markets also offer an optional 60 kW DC fast charger capable of replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 20 minutes.

In addition, the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package gets an increased power output of 612 hp when the Race Start function is engaged. The performance sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and attain an electronically limited top speed of 280 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV 4MATIC+: Chassis and Driving Dynamics

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 features several AMG-specific chassis upgrades. These include additional structural bracing at both the front and rear axles, an 11 mm wider front track and an adaptive suspension system with Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes. Mercedes-AMG has also optimised the braking system to work seamlessly with the hybrid powertrain's regenerative braking technology.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+: Exterior and Interior

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 receives a host of styling enhancements that differentiate it from the standard model. Exterior highlights include an illuminated AMG-specific grille, larger front air intakes, flared front wheel arches, a ducktail rear spoiler, a rear diffuser and quad circular exhaust outlets. The optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package further enhances the sedan's sporty appeal with red-painted brake callipers and a microfibre-wrapped AMG steering wheel, among other performance-oriented visual upgrades.

The cabin of E 53 features AMG sports seats, a bespoke AMG steering wheel and model-specific trim elements. The dashboard is equipped with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster alongside a 14.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen.

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Mercedes-AMG E 53 PHEV 4MATIC+: India Launch

Mercedes-Benz India will announce the pricing of the new AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ on July 23. The previous-generation E 53 sedan was introduced in the Indian market in 2021, followed later by the E 53 Cabriolet. With the arrival of the latest model, the E 53 sedan makes its return to the Mercedes-AMG India lineup as the brand continues to expand its range of electrified high-performance vehicles.

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