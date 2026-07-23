Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ launched in India at 1.45 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ in India. The performance edition will retail at a price of ₹ ₹1.45 crore, while the Racing Edition will cost ₹1.48 crore (ex-showroom). The performance sedan features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, making it one of the first electrified AMG sedans to be offered in the country.

Total system output of 585 hp

Power comes from a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Together, the system develops 585 hp and 750 Nm of torque. With the standard Race Start function activated, peak output rises to 612 hp. Mercedes-AMG claims the E 53 hybrid 4MATIC+ can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. Buyers opting for the AMG Driver's Package can increase the top speed to 280 kmph.

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The plug-in hybrid system uses a 28.6 kWh battery operating on a 400-volt architecture. Mercedes-AMG says up to 21.2 kWh of the battery capacity is available for electric driving, enabling a claimed EV-only range of up to 101 km. The battery supports AC charging, DC fast charging and regenerative braking. Transmission duties are handled by the AMG 9-speed automatic gearbox, while power is sent to all four wheels through the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.

Gets several AMG-specific elements

The new E 53 hybrid 4MATIC+ can be identified by its AMG-specific front grille with illumination, redesigned bumpers, wider front fenders, quad circular exhaust outlets and a subtle boot-lid spoiler. Other exterior highlights include DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps, LED tail lamps with Mercedes star graphics, 'E 53' badging with a red surround and 'Turbo Hybrid' lettering.

Inside, the sedan gets AMG-specific sports seats upholstered in Artico man-made leather and microfibre with red contrast stitching. It also features an AMG Performance steering wheel, dedicated AMG instrument cluster graphics and optional illuminated interior trim.

The equipment list includes a Burmester 4D surround sound system with 17 speakers, four tweeters and 730 watts of output, along with Dolby Atmos support. The sedan is also equipped with rear axle steering, which turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction at lower speeds to improve manoeuvrability and in the same direction at higher speeds to enhance stability.

Comes with Mercedes' ADAS suite

Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ with its driving assistance package plus, which includes active distance assist Distronic, Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and the PRE-SAFE system.

The performance sedan will be available in six exterior colours: Polar White, Verde Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Nautical Blue Metallic, Velvet Brown Metallic and Graphite Grey Metallic. It rides on 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in matt black with a high-sheen finish.

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