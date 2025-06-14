Mercedes-AMG Collector's Edition delivery timeline revealed, is limited to just 30 units

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the G 63 Collector's Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹4.3 crore ex-showroom, and the brand has revealed that the deliveries of the SUV will begin by the end of this year. The bookings are already open, but it is important to note that not everyone can go and buy it out. Mercedes-Benz has reserved the G 63 Collector's Edition for the top Mercedes-Benz owners. Only 30 units of the Collector's Edition will be made by the luxury manufacturer.

What are the exterior changes to the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition?

Mercedes-Benz says that the Collector's Edition of the G 63 is inspired by the vivid palette and timeless tradition of India. There are two exclusive colors for the SUV. They are Mid Green Magno, drawing visual cues from the vibrant greenery seen during the monsoon season, while the second, Red Magno, reflects the rich, iron-tinged soil found in various regions of India.

There is a plaque at the rear that mentions how special the G 63 AMG Collector's Edition is.

There is a protective strip that runs throughout the body, and it says Collector's Edition on it. Apart from the strip, there are 22-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels that are finished in a golden colour. There is a plaque placed on the spare wheel that sports a ‘One of Thirty’ badge.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition is finished in Manufaktur Catalina Beige with Black Nappa Leather with diamond stitching. Customers can get a personalised grab handle on the dashboard that will be made up of open-pore walnut wood, and the customers can get a name engraved on it.

What powers the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition?

The luxury manufacturer has not implemented any mechanical modifications to the special edition. It still features the same 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine, which is equipped with 48V mild-hybrid assistance. This engine generates a maximum power output of 585 bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The Integrated Starter Generator contributes an additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm. The transmission remains a 9-speed unit that distributes power to all four wheels.

