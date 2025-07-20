Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Key highlights you should know ahead of August 12 launch

The Mercedes -AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe will officially launch in India on August 12, 2025, as the second CLE model in the country after the CLE 300 Cabriolet. Globally debuted in December 2024, this performance-focused luxury coupe was built to replace the C-Class and E-Class coupes and will expand the AMG performance range in the Indian market. It bears a much meaner look than the CLE Cabriolet and derives its power from an inline-six turbo-petrol powerplant. With its launch just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe before you decide to get your hands on one:

1 Design: The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe puts on the signature AMG Panamericana front grille with vertical slats, flanked on either side by sporty LEDs. The front bumper is more aggressive than the CLE Cabriolet’s, featuring a large air dam, and the coupe gets flared fenders for a wider stance. The rear end features a glossy black rear diffuser fitted with a quad-exhaust unit. Mercedes is expected to offer the CLE 53 Coupe with 19-inch wheels, with 20-inch units available as an option.

2 Interior: The AMG CLE 53 Coupe shares its cabin layout with the CLE Cabriolet while adding AMG-specific detailing, such as the AMG 3-spoke steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. Mercedes has used leather and Alcantara all over the interior, contrasted with red stitching for a sporty look. The interior gets an all-black colour scheme with carbon fibre accents.

3 Features: Mercedes-AMG remains consistent on the feature front, and to this end, the CLE 53 Coupe is equipped with a broad, premium tech suite. It gets a vertical 11.9-inch infotainment display that blends into the centre console and a separate 12.3-inch digital cluster. The coupe offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside additional creature comforts such as electrically-adjustable seats with memory, wireless charging, heads-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a Burmester sound system.

5 Pricing: At present, there are no official details about the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe’s price in India. We expect it to sit above the outgoing C-Class Coupe with an ex-showroom price tag of around ₹2 crore. It is expected to closely rival the BMW M2, which is currently priced in India from ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

