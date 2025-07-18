Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe arrives in India on August 12. Here's all you should know…

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the much-anticipated AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe will officially launch in the country on August 12, 2025. The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe was first showcased globally in December 2024 as a replacement for both the C-Class and E-Class coupes.

This will be the second CLE model in India after the CLE 300 Cabriolet, which arrived in August last year. With the performance-oriented luxury coupe, Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy of expanding its AMG performance portfolio for the Indian market.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Design

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe carries a distinct performance-focused design. Up front, it features the signature AMG Panamericana grille with vertical slats and aggressive-looking LED headlights. The bumper is noticeably sportier than the standard CLE Cabriolet, equipped with a large air dam for added visual impact.

From the sides, flared fenders and air exits behind the front wheel arches enhance its sporty stance. The coupe will be offered with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, while larger 20-inch wheels will be available as optional extras. At the rear, the CLE 53 Coupe stands out with a wide stance, unified tail-lamp cluster, quad exhaust tips, a gloss-black diffuser, and air exits on both sides.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Interior and features

Inside, the AMG CLE 53 Coupe shares its basic layout with the CLE Cabriolet but adds several AMG-specific details. These include an AMG 3-spoke steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara and leather with red stitching, along with additional touch controls. The cabin is finished in an all-black colour scheme with carbon-fibre accents, contrasting with the tan interior seen in the Cabriolet version.

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe gets a very premium-looking, technology-laden cabin.

Technology and comfort features include an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, electrically adjustable seats with memory, wireless charging, and a heads-up display.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the AMG CLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-6 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Together, they produce 449 hp and 560 Nm of torque, with an extra 40 Nm available in Overboost mode. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission using Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

Performance figures include a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.2 seconds. The coupe’s top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, which can be increased to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Performance Package.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Pricing and rivals

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe is expected to be positioned above the outgoing C-Class Coupe in terms of pricing. In India, its primary rivals will include the BMW M2 and Audi RS5, considering their ex-showroom price brackets.

