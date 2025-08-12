Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe debuts in India at 1.35 crore. Check it out

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe in India, blending the agility of the C-Class with the space and elegance of the E-Class . Priced at ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom), the two-door luxury performance model will be available for immediate deliveries across the country.

What powers the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe?

The CLE 53 is powered by a 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder petrol engine with twin turbocharging and an electric additional compressor. Internal upgrades include optimised combustion chambers, redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, improved injection, and a larger exhaust gas turbocharger. These changes allow a boost pressure increase to 1.5 bar, enabling 449 bhp between 5,800–6,100 rpm and 560 Nm of torque between 2,200–5,000 rpm, with up to 600 Nm available for 12 seconds via overboost.

The second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG), mounted in the gearbox bell housing, adds 23 bhp and 205 Nm. Operating within the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, it supports functions such as short-term electric boost, energy recuperation, load point shifting, sailing, and near-seamless start-stop operation.

Which transmission does the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe get?

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G automatic transmission uses closely spaced gear ratios to maintain engine performance within the optimal power band. It features rev-matched downshifts, multiple downshifts for rapid acceleration, and adaptive shift programming that alters behaviour depending on the selected drive mode. In “Sport+" and manual modes, shifts are immediate, while “Comfort" mode prioritises efficiency.

What driving and handling systems are included on the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe?

Five AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual, control parameters such as throttle mapping, transmission shift points, suspension stiffness, and steering weight. The fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system continuously adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear axles for traction and stability in different conditions.

The AMG Ride Control suspension uses steel springs and adaptive damping with three selectable levels: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Damping is controlled independently for rebound and compression, adapting to road conditions in real time. Standard rear-axle steering can turn up to 2.5 degrees opposite to the front wheels at speeds under 100 kmph for tighter manoeuvres, or up to 0.7 degrees in the same direction above that speed to enhance stability.

What does the cabin of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe look like?

The cabin uses Artico leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery with AMG-specific graphics and contrast stitching. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offers multiple layouts, including AMG “Supersport" mode, which places the tachometer centrally and displays performance data such as G-force, engine temperature, and lap times. The 11.9-inch portrait-oriented central touchscreen runs the latest MBUX system and supports voice, touch, and steering-wheel-based controls. Ambient lighting with 64 colours is standard.

What are the performance figures of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe?

The CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe accelerates from 0–100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph, with an optional increase to 270 kmph. WLTP-certified combined fuel consumption is 9.3–9.7 l/100 km, with CO₂ emissions of 212–220 g/km.

