Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ unveiled in an electric avatar

German automaker Mercedes-AMG is introducing the next-generation CLA 45 4MATIC+ with a fully electric powertrain, just like the regular CLA series. The 2026 CLA 45 4MATIC+ will be the first electric CLA in Mercedes-AMG’s lineup and is built on the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric . The high-performance model will be offered in both sedan and shooting brake body styles.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+: Powertrain and Performance

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ features a 94 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery connected to three electric motors. One electric motor is situated on the front axle, while two electric motors are placed at the rear, employing Mercedes-AMG’s advanced axial-flux motor technology, which was first showcased on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

The tri-motor setup produces a maximum output of 680 hp and a peak torque of 1,759 Nm – a huge increase from the previous internal combustion engine-powered AMG CLA, which was rated at 500 Nm of torque.

The sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in three seconds, while the Shooting Brake completes the sprint in 3.2 seconds. The top speed of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ is electronically limited to 250 kmph, though opting for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package raises it to 270 kmph. Notably, the performance model also features seven selectable drive modes and an adaptive sports suspension.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+: Range and Charging

The all-electric AMG CLA sedan offers a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 670 km, while the Shooting Brake delivers a claimed 640 km on a full charge. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ supports 330 kW DC fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes. Mercedes-AMG also claims that a 10-minute charging session can add up to 270 km of driving range under optimal conditions.

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Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+: Exterior

The exterior of the new CLA 45 distinguishes itself from the standard electric CLA through an extensive range of AMG-specific styling enhancements. The front fascia is equipped with a bespoke grille with 10 vertical slats, which can be optionally illuminated, alongside redesigned bumpers with larger air intakes.

Additional exterior upgrades include AMG badging, wider wheel arches, pronounced side skirts and a large rear diffuser. The model rides on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch wheels available as an optional upgrade. Braking performance has also been improved with larger brake components. The sedan features an active rear spoiler that deploys automatically at speed, while the Shooting Brake receives a roof-mounted spoiler to optimise aerodynamic efficiency.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+: Interior

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 boasts a more performance-oriented cabin layout. The front seats are sport bucket seats, and the AMG-specific steering wheel is equipped with dedicated controls for selecting the drive mode. The cabin also features an all-black interior theme, accentuated by contrasting details and premium materials.

Dominating the dashboard is Mercedes-Benz's latest Hyperscreen setup, comprising three integrated displays. The digital instrument cluster includes a virtual tachometer and gear indicator, both of which operate in conjunction with the AMGFORCE S+ driving mode to replicate the experience of driving a conventional high-performance petrol-powered AMG model.

Unlike the standard CLA Electric, the AMG variant replaces the conventional rear bench with two individual rear seats, giving the vehicle an exclusive four-seat cabin configuration.

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