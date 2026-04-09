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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Launches A45 And Gle 53 Coupe Amg Special Editions Following Its Best Ever Fiscal

Mercedes-Benz launches A45 and GLE 53 Coupe AMG special editions

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 14:30 pm
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The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ come priced at 87 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition is priced at 1.52 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG GLE
The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ come priced at ₹87 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition is priced at ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom).
Mercedes-AMG GLE
The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ come priced at ₹87 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition is priced at ₹1.52 crore (ex-showroom).
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Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two special edition performance cars in India. The automaker has introduced the hot hatch AMG A45 4MATIC Aero Track Edition and the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Performance Edition in India, which target AMG enthusiasts. These cars come carrying unmistakable AMG character and motorsport-inspired exclusivity, along with a sporty driving experience, claims the German luxury auto major.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ come priced at 87 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition is priced at 1.52 crore (ex-showroom).

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Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition 4MATIC+ hot hatch, priced at 87 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a sporty front apron with enlarged splitter and added flics in high-gloss black colour. It also has a fixed AMG rear wing in high-gloss black. It gets lateral airflow breakaway edges at the rear apron for improved stability, while the diffuser blade in high-gloss black is meant to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the car. It runs on 19-inch black alloy wheels. The AMG package not only gives the car a striking visual edge but also enhances functional benefits.

Powering this performance machine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 415 bhp peak power at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm torque between 5,000-5,250 rpm. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds at a top speed of 270 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Performance Edition is priced at 1.52 crore (ex-showroom). Equipped with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the car gets high-performance components for a noticeable and visible increase in sportiness. It gets AMG active ride control allowing the car more agility and stability. The car comes with an AMG high-performance composite braking system that features internally ventilated and perforated brake discs. Other key equipment includes AMG performance steering wheel, a fully integrated performance data system within the MBUX infotainment, real-time telemetry including lap times, acceleration, steering inputs, and braking data, etc.

Powering this model is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that enables the car to sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds at 250 kmph top speed. Also, the engine is capable of pumping out 429 bhp peak power at 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm of torque between 1,800 rpm and 5,800 rpm.

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First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 14:30 pm IST

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