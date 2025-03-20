Mercedes to reshape its compact car lineup: A-Class will bow out as baby G-Class steps in

Mercedes-Benz is revamping its compact car lineup by discontinuing the A-Class while launching a new "baby G-Class." The move is said to fit with the company's effort to simplify its offerings and concentrate on worldwide demand.

After four generations, Mercedes has madeit official that the A-Class will not bereplaced.Mercedes' Chief Technology OfficerMarkusSchafer stated thatthebrandneededtokeep complexityin checkandconcentrate on models withgreater appeal. While the A-Class hatchback stillsoldwellin Europe, itfailed topickup inprime marketssuchasChina andAmerica.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz G-Class 3982 cc 3982 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.55 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power 116 kWh 116 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 3 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 78.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz C-Class 1993 cc 1993 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.79 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Here's what the newly unveiled, India-bound luxury sedan will feature

The A-Classsedan, which is currently on sale in India and thehatchback version,aswellas the B-Class minivan, will be phasedout as part of this restructuring. Theyarelikely tostayin productionuntil 2026,when the A-Class will officiallybegone fromMercedes'lineup.Andwiththatcomesthedemise of thehothatchdarling,theA45AMG.These changes are aimed to shift focus toward a more globally relevant lineup, ensuring that Mercedes’ offerings cater to both urban luxury and off-road adventure.

A New Icon: The Baby G-Class

As the A-Classleaves, Mercedes will belaunching its all-new"baby G-Class,"built as a compact off-roader with serious offroad capabilities. Unlike other compactcarssuchas the CLA along with the upcoming GLA, and GLB, which will rideon the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform, the baby G-Class will receive acustom platform tomaintain the ‘G-Wagon’s’ rugged nature.

Schaferassured that the MMA platform would not accommodate the off-roaddemandsrequired for a G-Class,suchasbig wheels and high ground clearance. Rather, the baby G-Class will have a dedicated platformdesigned for off-roaduse.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz mulling plan of a junior G-Class, fresh teaser hints a Maruti Suzuki Jimny lookalike

Mercedes alsounveiled that the upcoming ‘baby g class’ modelwill makeuseofalowercase "g"on itstitle.Ateasershownearlier in the monthshowcased the upcoming model’s boxy design,withrootsdating back tothe1979original G-Wagonandimplied itwouldretain therugged aesthetic andoff-road capability ofthe largermodel.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: