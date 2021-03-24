Mercedes to launch A-Class Limousine in India tomorrow: Five key highlights

Mercedes to launch A-Class Limousine in India tomorrow: Five key highlights1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
- A-Class Limousine from Mercedes is primarily targeting first-time luxury car buyers and the younger audience in India.
With eyes firmly set on wooing first-time luxury car buyers, Mercedes-Benz will launch A-Class Limousine in the Indian market tomorrow (Thursday). While all eyes would be on how well Mercedes is able to price the A-Class Limousine, the sedan is also hoping to attract buyers with its looks, features and drive capabilities.
Here are five key highlights of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine ahead of its official launch in India:
Engine
Mercedes A-Class Limousine gets a 1.3-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine options.
The former produces 161 bhp and has 250 Nm of torque on offer. The diesel engine produces 147 bhp and has 320 Nm of peak torque.
There is also a range-topping Mercedes-AMG A 35 which packs a 2.-litre turbo petrol which churns 302 bhp of power and has 400 Nm of max torque.
Transmission and Sprinting Capabilities
The petrol A-Class Limousine has a seven-speed DCT box while the diesel gets an eight-speed DCT unit.
The sedan can fire to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 225 kmph.
Exterior Design Highlights
There is a slight resemblance between how the A-Class Limousine appears to the CLA it seeks to replace in the Indian car market. A singular chrome line on the front grille converges from either side into the iconic Merc tri-star while sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs sit on either side.
The The roof-line flows smooth on the side where the windows are outlined by a chrome border. The five-spoke alloys add a sporty touch. It has a wheelbase of 2,729 mm. LED tail lights and a large rear window completes the back visual profile of the car.
The car will also be offered in five colour options - Mohave Silver, Grey, Black, Blue and Indium Silver.
Cabin Highlights
A-Class packs in a 10.25-inch infotainment screen which merges with another 10.25-inch driver display unit. Turbine-like air vents, ambient lights, latest MBUX system, walnut open pore trim and more highlight the cabin of the sedan.
Price Expectations
Mercedes has two firm buying audience in mind with the A-Class Limousine. First are the first-time buyers looking at entering the luxury car space. Second are buyers who may already have at least one other luxury car at home and are looking at buying another, possibly for younger members in the family. As such, pricing could be crucial and it is expected that it could start at under ₹40 lakh.
