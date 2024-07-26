Mercedes to BMW: Luxury cars worth in crores gone in Gurugram rains, owner fumes

Luxury cars worth more than a crore were left haplessly floating in Gurugram flood after heavy rains caused waterlogging in posh neighbourhoods in the city raising questions on the civic body's preparedness to tackle the issue. A video shot by the vehicle owner Gajodhar Singh has gone viral on social media, triggering angry reactions from netizens against poor infrastructure in one of the top metropolitan cities in India. The incident has also left the owner fuming against authorities who failed to help recover the vehicle.

A video shared by the Gurugram resident has gone viral on social media showing his BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai vehicles submerged after heavy rains

The video shows a BMW M340i, worth around ₹73 lakh (ex-showroom) and nearly ₹83 lakh on road, partially submerged in flood water near the owner's residence in the posh locality of Sector 57 in Gurugram. Two more vehicles, including a Mercedes C-Class and a Hyundai i20 N Line, were also seen under water in the video.

“My BMW, Mercedes, i20 stranded and gone," wrote the owner of all three vehicles, as he mocked Gurugram civic body's failure to offer good drainage system to prevent flooding. “This ain't Mumbai or Bangalore, welcome to the metro city of India, Gurugram/Gurgaon," he wrote on Instagram. He tagged Nayab Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, and Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram in his post and urged other users to knock their doors to find a solution to his problem.

Singh said he could not recover his vehicles in time as no one from the authority was ready to help him. “No authorities or officials have shown up to fix the situation yet and man I feel so broken. All I had was my car to have a little fun in my life. It's all gone. No crane would show up to even enter this deep of water, I tried that," lamented the owner.

The post has sparked sharp criticism from netizens against the government authorities. One user wrote, "Imagine seeing your car like this after paying half of its value in taxes to the government?" while another wrote, “Such a shame. And the government wants people to happily pay heavy taxes just to get flooded. Absolute joke."

Gurugram, along with Delhi and Noida, has experienced heavy rainfall since July 24. This has caused waterlogging at several places in Delhi NCR and has left key roads inaccessible for daily commuters.

