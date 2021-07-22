Mercedes teases new electric car Vision EQXX, likely to be launched today

Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch its latest electric offering - Vision EQXX - after the German vehicle manufacturer released a new teaser image of the luxury electric car. Mercedes had announced the Mercedes Vision EQXX, the new electric model for the brand, almost a year ago. The launch of the new electric car is imminent, and may happen even today.

Although Mercedes has been very tightlipped about the details like specifications and final design of the prototype vehicle, the teaser which shows the upcoming car in a monochrome image reveals its design elements a little more. It appears that the front fascia of the Vision EQXX has certain similarities with the aggressive styling common in the AMG One.

The German carmaker has hinted that the Vision EQXX could be presented today during the "Strategy Update". Although nothing is confirmed, it is known that this will be an event focused on electric vehicles.

In addition to the front design of the upcoming Vision EQXX, the brand's most recent publication features slim headlamps that are connected by a thin illuminated strip. The EV concept also features a wide lower entrance and a vented hood with the Mercedes logo at the top.

The model also features a curvy body and bulky fenders. In the silhouette of its first teaser one can also notice a considerably sloping roof and distinctive taillights. For Mercedes, this new model is an "exciting step in the development of electric vehicles."

Among the most emphasised attributes of the EQXX is its performance. The EV promises "spectacular" autonomy and efficiency. Officials have suggested that the car could have a range of about 1,207 kms on single charge.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX was developed with the help of the High Performance Powertrain Group which focuses primarily on the development of powertrain and technology for Formula One.

