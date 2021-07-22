Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Cars > Mercedes teases new electric car Vision EQXX, likely to be launched today
Mercedes Benz has released a new teaser image of the long-awaited Vision EQXX Concept ahead of its possible unveiling on July 22.

Mercedes teases new electric car Vision EQXX, likely to be launched today

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Mercedes Vision EQXX was developed with the help of the High Performance Powertrain Group which focuses primarily on the development of powertrain and technology for Formula One.

  • First Published Date : 22 Jul 2021, 09:07 AM IST

Mercedes-Benz is likely to launch its latest electric offering - Vision EQXX - after the German vehicle manufacturer released a new teaser image of the luxury electric car. Mercedes had announced the Mercedes Vision EQXX, the new electric model for the brand, almost a year ago. The launch of the new electric car is imminent, and may happen even today.

Although Mercedes has been very tightlipped about the details like specifications and final design of the prototype vehicle, the teaser which shows the upcoming car in a monochrome image reveals its design elements a little more. It appears that the front fascia of the Vision EQXX has certain similarities with the aggressive styling common in the AMG One.

gls

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,04,70,519* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

e-class

1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹1,53,00,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

g-class

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
Ex-showroom price
₹2,42,08,800* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The German carmaker has hinted that the Vision EQXX could be presented today during the "Strategy Update". Although nothing is confirmed, it is known that this will be an event focused on electric vehicles.

In addition to the front design of the upcoming Vision EQXX, the brand's most recent publication features slim headlamps that are connected by a thin illuminated strip. The EV concept also features a wide lower entrance and a vented hood with the Mercedes logo at the top.

The model also features a curvy body and bulky fenders. In the silhouette of its first teaser one can also notice a considerably sloping roof and distinctive taillights. For Mercedes, this new model is an "exciting step in the development of electric vehicles."

(Also read: Mercedes EQG concept to debut at IAA Munich, an electric G-Class on card, say reports)

Among the most emphasised attributes of the EQXX is its performance. The EV promises "spectacular" autonomy and efficiency. Officials have suggested that the car could have a range of about 1,207 kms on single charge.

The Mercedes Vision EQXX was developed with the help of the High Performance Powertrain Group which focuses primarily on the development of powertrain and technology for Formula One.

(Also watch - Mercedes S Class: First class luxury, home theatre, spa and discotheque on wheels)