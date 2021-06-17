Top Sections
Mercedes S-Class 2021 launched in India: Home theatre on wheels
The most interesting things to talk about the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 are inside the cabin of the sedan.

Mercedes S-Class 2021 launched in India: Home theatre on wheels

1 min read . 05:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets dual-screen MBUX infotainment system, Burmester 4D surround system.
  • Massaging seats with ambient lighting, customised audio system enhance the new S-Class's in-cabin experience.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the much-awaited S-Class 2021 in India at 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with fresh styling and loads of features onboard. The ultra-luxury sedan will compete with rivals such as BMW 7-Series and Audi A8.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 Launch Edition unveiled in India at 2.17 crore)

The most interesting things to talk about the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 are inside the cabin of the sedan. It appears like a moving theatre on wheels with opulence.

Here are what make it a moving theatre on wheels.

MBUX is the star of the three-star badged sedan.

MBUX infotainment system

Like many contemporary Mercedes-Benz models, the new 2021 S-Class sedan too gets the German luxury brand's MBUX system. The new S-Class gets a 12.8-inch main infotainment system with an OLED display. It comes in portrait alignment along with a 12.3-inch 3D driver display.

The dual-screen gives a wide visual experience. MBUX gets 320 GB internal storage and 16 GB RAM as well. This means the owner of the vehicle can actually keep multiple movies stored in the car's infotainment system and watch on the go. MBUX also gets Over-The-Air or OTA software update facility as well.

The Burmester 4D surround system offers a customisable audio experience for each occupant inside the cabin.

Burmester 4D surround system

Another key feature inside the cabin of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the Burmester 4D surround sound system with 31 speakers. It has a total output of 1,750 watts. The intensity of the sound can be customised for each seat as per the individual's preference.

Massaging seats with ambient lighting enhance the in-cabin luxurious experience of the occupants.

Massaging seats

The Nappa leather-wrapped plush seats come with massage options for the front and rear occupants. Also, the rear occupants get leg-rests, tablet in the central armrest. This ups the comfort level for the occupants. Adding a suitable ambience is the 64 colours active ambient lighting in the cabin of the new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

