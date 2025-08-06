HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes G Class Hits 6 Lakh Production Mark Since 1979. Check Details

Mercedes G-Class hits 6 lakh production mark since 1979. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2025, 10:12 am
The G-Class has evolved for more than four decades, yet it still looks the same. The G-Class looks similar because of its circular headlights, its square shape and the exposed spare wheel on the back door, which makes the G-Class more consistent in its look.

Mercedes G-Class has crossed the six lakh production mark since 1979
Mercedes-Benz has reached a major production milestone with the production of the 600,000th G-Class from its Graz plant in Austria. The model that achieved this milestone is a G 580 with EQ Technology, Obsidian Black Metallic. Launched in 1979, the G-Class is continuing its tradition in both combustion and electric guise. The milestone comes as the G-Class highlights the growing significance of the model as it enters the electric era.

Design evolution with roots in the Past

The G-Class has evolved for more than four decades, yet it still looks the same. The G-Class looks similar because of its circular headlights, its square shape and the exposed spare wheel on the back door, which makes the G-Class more consistent in its look. The current models provide the grit that the original G-Class embodied while providing the comforts and technology we have come to expect from modern-day vehicles. The G-Class has come a long way from the early the short and long-wheelbase models with simple engines. The G-Class is now a representation of opulence and off-road capabilities.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The G 580 which boasts EQ Technology and has zero tailpipe emissions, maintains the visual DNA of its predecessors. The model's design is a mixture of both tradition and innovation, and displays the cars many uses.

Also watch: Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look

Features and customisation

Mercedes-Benz has continued to expand the G-Class's utilization from a driver vehicle. The MANUFAKTUR individualisation program introduced in 2019 underpins the vehicles appeal. More than 90 percent of G-Class customers specify at least one MANUFAKTUR feature, with over a million combinations possible, including up to 20,000 paint possibilities since 2024.

This level of personalization has ensured that the G-Class has remained up-to-date among lifestyle consumers, collectors, and off-roaders alike.

Also Read : The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will pack 443 bhp. Here's why you should be interested…

Off-Road Legacy

Since the beginning, the G-Class has delivered formidable off-road capabilities. Core features such as all-wheel drive, 100 per cent locking differentials, and a robust ladder-frame chassis have remained standard. While modern iterations include advanced infotainment and driver assistance technologies, the G-Class retains its mechanical depth and ruggedness.

The G 580 EQ variant represents the model’s future, with energy consumption rated at 30.3–27.7 kWh/100 km and CO₂ emissions at 0 g/km under WLTP norms.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2025, 10:12 am IST

