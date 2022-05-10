Mercedes EQS electric sedan to launch in India in fourth quarter of 2022

Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the launch timeline of the EQS electric sedan. The EQS, already sold in global markets, is going to be manufactured locally at the German carmaker's Chakan plant near Pune.

Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the expected launch timeline of the EQS electric sedan in the country. The Made in India 2022 Mercedes EQS is going to be the second electric vehicle from the German carmaker here after the launch of the EQC back in 2020. The electric sedan was recently adjudged the world's best luxury car during the World Car of the Year award. It is the electric version of Mercedes' flagship S-Class sedan.

During the launch of the new C-Class sedan today, Santosh Iyer, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, said, "There are eight more products to go. One of them will be the locally produced EV, which is the EQS and that we will roll out in the fourth quarter of this year."

Mercedes-Benz had earlier revealed that the EQS will be among 10 models it will launch in India this year. The EQS, already sold in global markets, is going to be manufactured locally at the German carmaker's Chakan plant near Pune. Local manufacturing means the cost of the EQS electric sedan is likely to be much less than what a CBU unit would have. When launched, the EQS will join the EQC as EV offerings from Mercedes in India. Mercedes offers EQC SUV, which is brought via CBU route, at a price of more ₹1 crore (ex showroom).

Mercedes EQS electric sedan is one of the most luxurious EVs sold around the world. With luxury similar to the S-Class sedan, the EQS promises sustainability through clean fuel technology. In global markets, the Mercedes EQS is available with a 107.8 kWh battery pack. The company also claims that the EV provides the user with a range of over 700 km per charge. It is also capable of sorinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Mercedes offers the EQS electric sedan in two versions globally - EQS 450 with 333 hp and the Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC with 523 HP and all-wheel drive. It offers multiple technologies along with a 55-inch Hyperscreen. It comes with safety features such as a central airbag that positions itself between the driver and the front passenger along with the airbags located at the front. It also offers side airbags at the rear of the vehicle that intends to protect the rear passengers in case of a side collision.

Last year, the Mercedes-Benz EQS had achieved a five-star overall safety rating in a crash test conducted by Euro NCAP. The luxury electric sedan scored 96 per cent in adult occupant protection and 91 per cent in child occupant protection categories.

