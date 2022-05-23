HT Auto
Mercedes design chief teases Maybach SL concept, promises opulence at its best

Mercedes-Maybach SL has been designed for customers who desire a sophisticated luxury driving and design experience, claims Daimler AG design chief.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2022, 06:30 AM
Mercedes-Maybach SL comes as part of the brand's strategy to focus on high-end bigger cars. (Image: Instagram/Gorden.Wagener
Mercedes-Maybach SL comes as part of the brand's strategy to focus on high-end bigger cars. (Image: Instagram/Gorden.Wagener
Mercedes-Maybach SL comes as part of the brand's strategy to focus on high-end bigger cars. (Image: Instagram/Gorden.Wagener
Mercedes-Maybach SL comes as part of the brand's strategy to focus on high-end bigger cars. (Image: Instagram/Gorden.Wagener

Daimler AG's design chief Gorden Wagener has teased the Mercedes-Maybach SL online through an Instagram post. This is going to be the next major model from the Maybach sub-brand. Likely to hit the market in 2023, this will accompany the Maybach EQS as well. as it appears, the luxury German car brand is continuing to press on in overhauling its product portfolio.

(Also Read: Mercedes-AMG One is a difficult project, but the OEM is determined to finish it)

While posting the image on social media, Wagener has written that this comes as a glimpse of the Mercedes-Maybach SL concept, which reveals more about future opportunities of the auto company's most exclusive brand. He also said that the Mercedes-Maybach SL has been designed for customers who desire a sophisticated luxury driving and design experience. Clearly, the car promises opulence at its best, like any other Maybach badged model from Mercedes-Benz.

The teaser image doesn't show much about the car except a glimpse of the bonnet, front grille, and windshield. The hood gets Maybach's logo subtly imprinted all across, while the signature Red and Black colour theme is visible. The front grille too carries signature Maybach styling with chrome embellishment and vertically slats along with a Maybach lettering. Apart from these, the image doesn't reveal anything substantial about the car.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL comes as part of the series of Maybach models, as per the German luxury car brand's strategy to overhaul its product portfolio to become the world's most valuable luxury car brand. The automaker plans to put 75 per cent of its investments into bigger and more expensive luxurious vehicles that come with higher profit margins.

Under this strategy, Mercedes-Benz is likely to phase out the compact models. The car brand is aiming to trim down its luxury portfolio from seven to four models. However, the carmaker is yet to confirm which entry-level models will be axed under this revision strategy.

First Published Date: 23 May 2022, 06:30 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Maybach SL Maybach SL Mercedes luxury car
