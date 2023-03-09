HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Cars In India To Cost More From April. Check Price Hike For Each Model

Mercedes cars in India to cost more from April. Check price hike for each model

India's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz is going to increase prices of its cars soon. The German auto giant has announced that a price hike of about five per cent will be implemented across 15 cars it sells in the country. According to the luxury carmaker, the price increase was necessitated by rising input costs as well as other factors like sharp increase in forex since the last 4 months. This is the first time this year that Mercedes Benz has announced a price hike across all its models in India, including those with the Maybach badging.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 14:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes Benz has increased prices of all its models in India by around five per cent. The new prices will be effective from April, 2023. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes Benz has increased prices of all its models in India by around five per cent. The new prices will be effective from April, 2023. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes Benz has increased prices of all its models in India by around five per cent. The new prices will be effective from April, 2023. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mercedes Benz has increased prices of all its models in India by around five per cent. The new prices will be effective from April, 2023.

According to the price list released by Mercedes-Benz, the A-Class and GLA in the luxury category, E-Class and C-Class in the core luxury segment and top-end luxury models like GLS, S-Class, S-Class Maybach and EQS will see a price bump from next month. The Mercedes-Maybach S 580, its most expensive model, will cost 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for Mercedes cars like A-Class and GLA SUV will be hiked by 2 lakh. The S 350d limousine price will be hiked by 7 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz modelsPrice (in ex-showroom) from April 1, 2023
A 200, A 220d44 lakh - 46 lakh
GLA 200, GLA 220d48.50 lakh - 50 lakh
C 200, C220d60 lakh - 61 lakh
E 200, E 220d76 lakh - 77 lakh
GLE 300d 4M, GLE 400d 4M90 lakh - 1.08 crore
GLS 400d 4M1.29 crore
S 350d, S 450 4M1.71 crore - 1.80 crore
Mercedes-Maybach S 5802.69 crore
EQS 5801.59 crore

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, was quoted by PTI saying, ""In October it (Euro) was around 78-79 (to a Rupee) and now it is at 87. It is really putting pressure and if we don't take this proactive step now, it will deteriorate our overall business model in India." Iyer added, “About 80 per cent of the cars sold are on finance... So, we have come up with certain agility products now, with the residual value of the product is guaranteed, and the EMI impact will not be more than 2,000 to 3,000."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
 
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Mercedes-Benz India leads the luxury car segment in the country and has developed a significant gap between itself and its closest rivals. According to the carmaker, it sold 15,822 units of luxury cars in India last year, compared to 11,242 units in 2021, with a growth rate of over 40 per cent. 2022 saw the highest ever sales for Mercedes Benz in the country, showing why it leads the luxury segment.

Besides driving in the fully-imported units through CBU route, Mercedes-Benz has also increased local production of its global models in India. It has helped the carmaker to keep the prices down and make its aspirational aspect more within reach of buyers. Models like E-Class LWB, GLE and GLS remain the power performers but Mercedes-Benz says its high-end vehicles like GLS Maybach 600, Maybach S- Class, S-Class are also gaining a lot of attention. The German luxury maker also plans to drive in 10 new cars this year to keep up the momentum.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city