Mercedes Benz teases upcoming Maybach EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed a number of battery-electric vehicles to be launched in coming years as part of its push to go all-electric by 2030. The range of electric cars to be launched soon includes the electric EQE, the electric EQS SUV and the electric G-Class, as well as the Mercedes-Maybach version of the electric EQS SUV.

Britta Seeger, the marketing and sales head at Mercedes-Benz, confirmed during a digital conference on Thursday that the EQE SUV and EQS SUV will make their debuts next year. The Mercedes-Maybach version of the EQS SUV is on the way.

Mercedes-Benz has also released the first official teaser image for the upcoming Maybach EQS SUV ahead of its unveiling scheduled to take place in the next few months. The all-new model is expected to be based on the German carmaker's EVA platform and it could be offered with around 770 kms of range in a single charge.

The upcoming Mercedes-Maybach EQS electric SUV will be the flagship EV model from the carmaker in coming days. According to reports, the Maybach EQS will sport a dual-tone exterior colour that is common among most of the Maybach models. It is likely to sport a large grille, flanked by large headlights, with a blanked-off front face like the EQS luxury sedan electric model from the German auto giant.

Besides the front fascia, the Maybach EQS SUV is also likely to borrow some of the other styling elements from the electric EQS sedan as well. Even some of the specifications of the EQS SUV model is likely to be borrowed from the same car. It is likely to get the same set of battery packs that power the EQS sedan. The 90kWh and 108kWh batteries are capable of charging the vehicle by up to 300 kms within 15 minutes if plugged to a 200 kW fast charger.

The range of the EQS electric SUV, if powered by these two set of battery packs, may go up to 643 kms without the need to recharge. It is also likely to borrow the same electric motor that drives the EQS sedan.

On the inside, the Maybach EQS is likely to get some minor changes to make it stand out as the high-end luxury model from the brand. It is expected that the Mercedes MBUX 'Hyperscreen' infotainment system, that spreads across the length of the entire dashboard, will make its way into the Maybach EQS SUV as well.

The Mercedes EQS SUV will be officially unveiled in 2022 and is likely to go on sale in the later half of the year.