Mercedes-Benz G 450d debuts in India at ₹2.90 Cr, now gets diesel mild-hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G 450d, with an updated powertrain, features, and expanded customisation options. Pricing starts at ₹2.90 crore
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G 450d, adding a diesel variant to its G-Class lineup at ₹2.90 crore. The new Mercedes-Benz G 450d combines a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, offering an alternative to the existing petrol and electric versions.
The new SUV is the most powerful diesel SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s global range and marks the return of a diesel option to the G-Class in India. It retains the ladder-frame chassis and off-road setup that define the model while also keeping modern assistance systems.
Also check these Cars
What's under the hood of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d?
|Specification
|Value
|Engine
|3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system
|Power
|362 bhp
|Torque
|750 Nm
|0–100 km/h
|5.8 seconds
|Top speed
|210 km/h
|Drivetrain
|All-wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Displacement
|2,989 cc
The Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) adds up to 20 bhp of electric support at low speeds, enhancing throttle response and fuel efficiency.
How is the off-road equipment and performance?
The G 450d continues to use traditional ladder-frame construction, three differential locks, and independent front suspension with a rigid rear axle. Adaptive dampers are standard, and the SUV maintains its high off-road ability.
|Off-road Metric
|Value
|Gradeability
|Up to 100%
|Ground clearance
|241 mm
|Fording depth
|70 cm
|Side slope stability
|Up to 35°
|Approach/departure angles
|31° / 30°
|Breakover angle
|26°
What are the visual changes on the Mercedes-Benz G 450d?
The G 450d introduces minor exterior revisions to improve aerodynamics and cabin quietness. Changes include a new front bumper with four vertical louvres, reworked A-pillar cladding, and a roof-edge spoiler lip. The SUV rides on 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in high-gloss black. Despite updates, the vehicle remains visually consistent with the classic G-Class silhouette.
Also watch: 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 walkaround
What does the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d look like?
Inside, the G 450d features Mercedes’ latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with dual 12.3-inch displays. The setup supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with USB-C connectivity.
The off-road display now shows data such as steering angle, compass, altitude, tyre pressure, and differential lock status. A Transparent Hood view helps drivers navigate rough terrain.
Other highlights include:
- Nappa leather upholstery with metal trim and ambient lighting
- Burmester 3D surround sound system (18 speakers, 760 W)
- Multi-contour seats and the Energizing comfort package
Driving modes and safety
The SUV offers ‘Dynamic Select’ driving modes, including Comfort, Sport, Eco, Individual and three dedicated off-road settings. Standard safety systems include:
- Active Brake Assist
- Lane-Keeping Assist
- 360-degree camera system
Mercedes has also improved cabin insulation and added acoustic glass to reduce noise and vibration.
Customisation and Manufaktur options
Through the Manufaktur program, buyers can select from a wide range of paint colours, interior finishes, seat trims, and decorative stitching. The program allows customers to personalise the SUV extensively, aligning with global G-Class offerings.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week