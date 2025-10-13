Mercedes-Benz G 450d debuts in India at 2.90 Cr, now gets diesel mild-hybrid

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G 450d, adding a diesel variant to its G-Class lineup at ₹2.90 crore. The new Mercedes-Benz G 450d combines a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, offering an alternative to the existing petrol and electric versions.

The new SUV is the most powerful diesel SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s global range and marks the return of a diesel option to the G-Class in India. It retains the ladder-frame chassis and off-road setup that define the model while also keeping modern assistance systems.

What's under the hood of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d?

Specification Value Engine 3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system Power 362 bhp Torque 750 Nm 0–100 km/h 5.8 seconds Top speed 210 km/h Drivetrain All-wheel drive Transmission 9-speed automatic Displacement 2,989 cc

The Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) adds up to 20 bhp of electric support at low speeds, enhancing throttle response and fuel efficiency.

How is the off-road equipment and performance?

The G 450d continues to use traditional ladder-frame construction, three differential locks, and independent front suspension with a rigid rear axle. Adaptive dampers are standard, and the SUV maintains its high off-road ability.

Off-road Metric Value Gradeability Up to 100% Ground clearance 241 mm Fording depth 70 cm Side slope stability Up to 35° Approach/departure angles 31° / 30° Breakover angle 26°

What are the visual changes on the Mercedes-Benz G 450d?

The G 450d introduces minor exterior revisions to improve aerodynamics and cabin quietness. Changes include a new front bumper with four vertical louvres, reworked A-pillar cladding, and a roof-edge spoiler lip. The SUV rides on 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in high-gloss black. Despite updates, the vehicle remains visually consistent with the classic G-Class silhouette.

What does the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d look like?

Inside, the G 450d features Mercedes’ latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with dual 12.3-inch displays. The setup supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with USB-C connectivity.

The off-road display now shows data such as steering angle, compass, altitude, tyre pressure, and differential lock status. A Transparent Hood view helps drivers navigate rough terrain.

Other highlights include:

Nappa leather upholstery with metal trim and ambient lighting

Burmester 3D surround sound system (18 speakers, 760 W)

Multi-contour seats and the Energizing comfort package

Driving modes and safety

The SUV offers ‘Dynamic Select’ driving modes, including Comfort, Sport, Eco, Individual and three dedicated off-road settings. Standard safety systems include:

Active Brake Assist

Lane-Keeping Assist

360-degree camera system

Mercedes has also improved cabin insulation and added acoustic glass to reduce noise and vibration.

Customisation and Manufaktur options

Through the Manufaktur program, buyers can select from a wide range of paint colours, interior finishes, seat trims, and decorative stitching. The program allows customers to personalise the SUV extensively, aligning with global G-Class offerings.

