Mercedes-Benz G 450d debuts in India at 2.90 Cr, now gets diesel mild-hybrid

  • Mercedes-Benz India has launched the G 450d, with an updated powertrain, features, and expanded customisation options. Pricing starts at 2.90 crore

Mercedes-Benz G 450d
The new SUV is the most powerful diesel SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s global range and marks the return of a diesel option to the G-Class in India. It retains the ladder-frame chassis and off-road setup that define the model while also keeping modern assistance systems.

What's under the hood of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d?

SpecificationValue
Engine3.0 L inline-6 diesel with 48V ISG mild-hybrid system
Power362 bhp
Torque750 Nm
0–100 km/h5.8 seconds
Top speed210 km/h
DrivetrainAll-wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Displacement2,989 cc

The Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) adds up to 20 bhp of electric support at low speeds, enhancing throttle response and fuel efficiency.

How is the off-road equipment and performance?

The G 450d continues to use traditional ladder-frame construction, three differential locks, and independent front suspension with a rigid rear axle. Adaptive dampers are standard, and the SUV maintains its high off-road ability.

Off-road MetricValue
GradeabilityUp to 100%
Ground clearance241 mm
Fording depth70 cm
Side slope stabilityUp to 35°
Approach/departure angles31° / 30°
Breakover angle26°

What are the visual changes on the Mercedes-Benz G 450d?

The G 450d introduces minor exterior revisions to improve aerodynamics and cabin quietness. Changes include a new front bumper with four vertical louvres, reworked A-pillar cladding, and a roof-edge spoiler lip. The SUV rides on 20-inch AMG alloy wheels in high-gloss black. Despite updates, the vehicle remains visually consistent with the classic G-Class silhouette.

Also watch: 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 walkaround

What does the cabin of the Mercedes-Benz G 450d look like?

Inside, the G 450d features Mercedes’ latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with dual 12.3-inch displays. The setup supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with USB-C connectivity.

The off-road display now shows data such as steering angle, compass, altitude, tyre pressure, and differential lock status. A Transparent Hood view helps drivers navigate rough terrain.

Other highlights include:

  • Nappa leather upholstery with metal trim and ambient lighting
  • Burmester 3D surround sound system (18 speakers, 760 W)
  • Multi-contour seats and the Energizing comfort package

Driving modes and safety

The SUV offers ‘Dynamic Select’ driving modes, including Comfort, Sport, Eco, Individual and three dedicated off-road settings. Standard safety systems include:

  • Active Brake Assist
  • Lane-Keeping Assist
  • 360-degree camera system

Mercedes has also improved cabin insulation and added acoustic glass to reduce noise and vibration.

Customisation and Manufaktur options

Through the Manufaktur program, buyers can select from a wide range of paint colours, interior finishes, seat trims, and decorative stitching. The program allows customers to personalise the SUV extensively, aligning with global G-Class offerings.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2025, 14:33 pm IST

