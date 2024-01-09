Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Aims To Double Sales In India This Year After All Time High In 2023

Mercedes aims to double sales in India this year after all-time high in 2023

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 09 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes Benz plans to launch 12 cars in India this year, the first of which took place on January 8 with the introduction of GLS facelift SUV.
Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of GLS 2024 facelift SUV. The Audi Q8, BMW X9 rival has been introduced at a starting price of ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom).

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz finished 2023 as its record year in India clocking 10 per cent growth with 17,408 vehicles sold across the country. Now, with 12 launches lined up for this year, Mercedes is bullish on increasing its sales by almost double by the end of 2024. Speaking exclusively to HT Auto on the sidelines of the GLS 2024 facelift SUV launch, Lance Bennett, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, said the carmaker is confident of 2024 to be an even better year for the German auto giant.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz sold more SUVs than sedans in India. According to the sales report shared by the carmaker, 55 of its overall sales came from the segment with the new GLC being one of the biggest launches last year. The GLS facelift was the first launch of the year. Mercedes will roll out more SUVs, a segment it currently leads in the luxury category. Some of the upcoming launches may include cars like the new E Class, updated GLA and GLB SUVs among others.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will launch 12 new cars in India this year. Three out of these cars will be electric vehicles. Bennett said Mercedes will be focussing more on launching high-end vehicles for the Indian markets since they contributed nearly one-fourth of its overall sales last year. “50 per cent of our launches this year will be top-end vehicles. Not all of them will be high volume vehicles but there will be aspirational in nature. There will be more AMG cars added to the lineup as well," said Bennett. The top-end vehicle segment includes vehicles which are priced above 1.5 crore. When asked why the carmaker is focussing more on high-end models, he said Mercedes aims to grow in the niche segment given its expertise.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLS
2999 cc Multiple Automatic
₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
3982.0 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 2.43 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Levante
2987.0 Diesel Both
₹ 1.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024
2995 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.17 Cr
View Details
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Electric vehicles will also be form a big part of Mercedes-Benz's plan for India to increase sales. Since the launch of EQC, the carmaker's first electric car in India, EV sales for Mercedes has tripled contributing four per cent of its overall sales last year. “There is genuine interest about electric vehicles among our customers," said Bennett, as he highlighted there are customers who are keen to upgrade to the EV segment too. One of the biggest launches expected from Mercedes in this segment is the Maybach EQS which is likely to be priced around 4 crore.

Mercedes-Benz aims its electric vehicles to contribute between 20 to 25 per cent of its overall sales by 2028. It currently offers electric cars like EQB, EQE as well as the EQS.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: EQC Mercedes-Benz GLA GLC Mercedes Benz luxury cars
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS