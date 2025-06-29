Mercedes AMG to phase out 4 cylinder plug-in hybrids: Report

Mercedes-AMG is to phase out its contentious four-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains deployed in its new C 63 and GLC 63 models. The step represents a strategic reversal as the performance division of Mercedes-Benz responds to customer criticism and the impending expense of having to adapt these sophisticated motors to achieve compliance with tougher Euro 7 emissions rules.

Four cylinder hybrid strategy fails

The plug-in hybrid setup in the C 63 S E Performance and its SUV sibling, the GLC 63, was intended as a technological leap—offering a complex, high-output 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with electric assistance for a combined 671 bhp. Nonetheless, while it has its performance credentials, the powertrain never struck a chord with traditional AMG purchasers, who were in large part pining for an unfiltered V8 experience.

A senior AMG executive conceded in a report by Autocar that though the four-cylinder hybrid is one of the most sophisticated systems ever produced by the company, it hasn't achieved success on the customer acceptance front. "Technically brilliant, but misunderstood" was the verdict, leading the brand to reconsider its engine roadmap.

Inline six and V8 powertrains to comeback

In a return to its roots, AMG is now expected to reintroduce inline six-cylinder and V8 powertrains in future performance models. These will be electrified through 48V mild-hybrid or full-hybrid systems to balance performance with emissions compliance. These new configurations will likely appear in next-generation models aligned with the rollout of Euro 7 standards later this decade.

AMG’s 3.0-litre inline-six engine, currently found in the CLE 53 and E 53, is expected to form the backbone of future 43- and 53-badged cars, replacing the four-cylinder units used in the C 43 and SL 43. Meanwhile, a new V8 is reportedly in development for top-tier AMG variants such as the anticipated CLE 63.

Small AMG cars to go electric or disappear

While the larger AMG offerings shift back to bigger engines, the future of smaller performance models looks electric—or uncertain. The A 45 hot hatch will not be replaced, and the CLA 45’s successor is expected to be an all-electric performance sedan. The 2.0-litre hand-built four-cylinder engine, once a point of pride for AMG, will be confined to standard models like the CLA, GLA, and GLB, but not in AMG form.

The SL43, which uses this engine, may also transition to either a six-cylinder or a detuned version of the 4.0-litre V8 found in the SL 55 and SL 63 roadsters.

No immediate timeline

Although a specific timeline for the transition hasn’t been confirmed, industry insiders suggest that the change will coincide with the arrival of Euro 7 norms or the next generation of C and GLC Class models. In the meantime, the current four-cylinder hybrids will continue to be sold, despite their limited commercial success.

Mercedes-AMG’s decision signals a strategic recalibration: one that balances future regulatory demands with the emotional appeal that has traditionally defined its performance cars. The V8 may not roar as widely as before, but its return in key models shows that AMG isn’t ready to let go of its legacy just yet.

