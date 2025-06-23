Mercedes AMG GT 63, GT 63 Pro to launch on June 27. Here's everything we know so far

The new-generation Mercedes- AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and higher-performance variant AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ will launch in India on June 27. Mercedes India had revealed last January that it had plans to launch a total of 8 models in 2025, and the launch of the performance cars will be the company's 4th and 5th launches of the year. The launch also marks the return of AMG's flagship to India after a five-year absence, with the first-generation model having been discontinued in 2020.

Mercedes-AMG is set to launch the GT 63 and GT 63 Pro in India on June 27, reviving its flagship after five years. The new models feature a larger design, improved performance specs, and advanced technology, including a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine.

The second-generation AMG GT was launched in August 2023. This new model has several upgrades over its predecessor and is more practical. It is bigger on the whole—182mm longer, 45mm wider, and 66mm taller—with a 70mm longer wheelbase. This model has a 2+2 seating option compared to its two-seater first-generation model. Apart from aerodynamic enhancements and new lights, the general look of the new AMG GT is still inspired by the original car.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz S-Class, EQS, GLC, & SL 55 AMG recalled in India for potential fire risk

As per Mercedes-AMG, interior space has been significantly enhanced and the boot size also increased. The interior features an AMG-spec steering wheel and ergonomically set-up sport seats with integrated headrests along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch vertically mounted infotainment display.

The new GT 63 comes with the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which puts out 576 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The engine is matched with a new 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the company's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Mercedes says it can be accelerated from 0 to 100 kph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 315 km/h.

AMG GT 63 Pro

The GT 63 Pro is the higher-performance version of the AMG GT 63, with a higher spec version of the same V8 motor, now producing 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque—up 27 hp and 50 Nm. While it has the same 0-100 kph time as the GT 63, the Pro takes 10.9 seconds to 0-200 kph, 0.5 seconds quicker. Its top speed is also slightly higher at 317 kph.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ launched at ₹4.3 crore. Check what's different

Other differences are better engine cooling, increased aerodynamics, bigger brakes, lighter wheels, and better tires. In total, rear downforce has grown 15 kg, while front lift has decreased 30 kg compared to the GT 63.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: