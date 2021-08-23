Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe launched in India. Check out price, power and more

Mercedes-Benz India on Monday drove in its AMG GLE 63 Coupe at ₹2.07 crore (ex showroom) in a bid to further bolster its lineup of performance cars in the country. Having underlined the steady rise in demand for AMG vehicles here, Mercedes has been on a product offensive which now includes the AMG GLE 63 Coupe, its first AMG 63 S model with EQ boost that makes it an extremely powerful SUV coupe in the market.

(Also read: Here's why Mercedes is betting big on AMG in India)

The Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe is now the 12th AMG available for buyers in India and much like its siblings, claims to offer monstrous power with the capability of being a practical everyday drive option as well. And there's good reason why Mercedes is continuing to bet big with its performance cars here as there is a genuine demand for such vehicles. "AMG portfolio remains the fastest growing segment for us and the launch of the AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe reinforces our strong presence in the luxury performance segment," said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India. "This vehicle sets high standard for design, exclusivity of appointments, driving dynamics and agility."



(Also see | More pics of Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe)

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe engine and performance highlights:

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe comes with EQ Boost technology which further increases its power output and torque on offer.

Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, the AMG GLE 63 Coupe has 612 hp on offer and a mammoth 850 Nm of torque. The engine is fitted with an integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator and this helps the vehicle produce an additional 22 hp.

The V8 engine also comes with cylinder deactivation. To put simply, it helps conserve fuel in partial load scenarios by deactivating select cylinders.

And while it is an SUV, the AMG GLE 63 Coupe doesn't know it is one. That is because once the pedal meet the metal, the vehicle races from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 280 kmph.

The transmission duties are handled by a 9G unit and Mercedes states that the extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts further the fun of getting this vehicle to do lightning quick sprints.

Specifications Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe Engine 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo with an integrated

EQ Boost starter-alternator Displacement 3982 cc Output 612 hp (450 kW) at 5750-6500 rpm

+ 22 hp (16 kW) from EQ Boost starter alternator Peak torque 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+

all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 3.8 seconds Top speed 280 km/h (electronically ltd.)

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe drive highlights:

The latest AMG SUV from Mercedes-Benz India offers performance-oriented all-wheel drive system. "The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver's input," the car maker informs. "The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture."

The Active Ride Control system further claims to vastly improve the handling even when pushing the vehicle to its absolute limits. “The stabilization system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also allows more precise tuning of the cornering and load cycle properties," the company claims. “In addition, it increases ride comfort when driving in a straight line because stimuli by one-sided road bumps are balanced out."

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe exterior highlights:

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe stands on 22-inch alloys.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe seeks to blend a sporty visual profile with a dominating SUV character. So while the front air wing has a dynamic jet-wing design and has been painted in the same colour as the body of the vehicle, it also gets what the company describes as ‘imposing power domes’ on the bonnet and the front splitter.

The SUV stands on 22-inch alloy wheels while the rear profile gets black-coloured diffuser, AMG performance exhaust system and two rectangular high-gloss chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements.

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe cabin highlights:

A look inside the just-launched Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe.

The AMG seats inside the vehicle get the Nappa leather treatment and have the 'AMG badge on the front backrests. The three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel is wrapped in full DINAMICA micro-fiber and is complimented with aluminium shift paddles.

Optional AMG trim elements in carbon fibre further seek to raise the premium quotient on offer.