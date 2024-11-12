Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance debuts in India at 1.95 crore. Check details

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance has been launched in India at ₹1.96 crore, ex-showroom. This model is the 14th and the last launch of the year from the luxury car maker in India. Mercedes claims that the AMG C 63 S E Performance is powered by the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine in a car owing to inspiration taken from the Mercedes' F1 car.

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance gets a powerful 2-litre engine making 671 bhp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The performance sedan has debuted in India at ₹ 1.96 crore. It gets AMG-specific design modifications and high-tech features like MBUX and 4MATIC+.

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance: Styling

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance gets additional muscle over the standard C Class. The most prominent change at the front is the grille which gets upgraded to an AMG-style one featuring vertical bars. The front fenders have been widened by 2 inches and get special ‘Turbo E performance’ badging with gloss black mini-vents. Overall, the front of the car is now 50 mm longer than the C Class and the wheelbase has been extended by 0.4 inches.

At the rear of the AMG C 63 S E Performance features a prominent black diffuser and boot lip spoiler in black. The exhaust tips are more stylish in contrasting black and the bumper gets air vents at the sides. The alloy wheels get a new design and come with a 19-inch size.

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance: Engine

The engine is the main highlight of the new model. Mercedes-AMG has ditched the V8 in favour of a powerful 2-litre, inline, four-cylinder engine that gets an electric turbocharger and combines power from a strong hybrid setup. The sedan comes with 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive technology and makes a total of 671 bhp and 1019 Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that the performance sedan can achieve a 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds.

Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance: Features

Some features of the AMG C 63 S E Performance include 8 AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Ride Control suspension with an Adaptive Damping System and 2.5-degree rear-axle steering.

Also included with the package is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with Voice Control multimedia system based on artificial intelligence with AMG- and hybrid-specific functions, an AMG Performance Steering Wheel, an Exclusive black AMG emblem hood badge, an optional AMG Aerodynamic Package and much more.

