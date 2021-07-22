Mercedes aims to be future-ready, plans to bring eight EVs in 2022

As the automotive world is advancing towards electric vehicles, luxury car major Mercedes-Benz too is accelerating its EV push. The German automaker vows to defend its position in the luxury car segment. Mercedes-Bena is gearing up for the future of mobility when electric vehicles will dominate the roads.

The automaker's Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius said that the tipping point is getting closer and the brand will be ready as markets switch to electric only.

Mercedes-Benz has been a late entrant in the electric vehicle space. This caused the company to face criticism from EV enthusiasts and industry experts as well. However, despite being a late entrant into EV space the automaker has picked up fast and introduced some really interesting electric vehicles. The carmaker launched EQS in early 2021, a pure electric variant of the flagship S-Class. This is considered a competitor to Tesla models and received praise from analysts.

The next part of Daimler's EV strategy includes introducing eight electric cars on three continents in 2023, as Bloomberg has reported. The automaker is flanking the EQS with EQA, EQC. An all-electric E-Class sedan could be unveiled at IAA Munich this September.

It is also working on the EQG concept that will spawn out electric G-Class. It has teased Vision EQXX as well, which would spawn out another electric car. The EQXX could come promising a whopping 1,207 km on a single charge.

The car brand aims for plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles to account for more than 50% of the OEM's total global sales by 2030. The total new care fleet of Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to become carbon neutral by 2039. Overall, the luxury mobility company is investing heavily in EVs and other future technologies.