Home > Auto > Cars > Mercedes aims tens of millions of investment in solid-state battery development
Mercedes EVs are likely to run on solid-state batteries in near future.
Mercedes EVs are likely to run on solid-state batteries in near future.

Mercedes aims tens of millions of investment in solid-state battery development

2 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 06:39 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mercedes-Benz is among the key global auto majors that are n working on solid-state battery technology.

German luxury car major Mercedes-Benz might be far behind electric car giants like Tesla or even Volkswagen AG, which is at second position in the global EV race with $100 million investment and a wide range of electric cars lined up. But that is not barring the three-pointed star brand from investing a hefty sum of money in research and developing new EV technologies.

Similar Cars

Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain

1950 cc|Diesel|Automatic
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz Gla

1332 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 43.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe

1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz Amg Gt

3982 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.64 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe

2996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Toyota hybrid cars to get solid-state batteries before the pure electric vehicle)

Mercedes-Benz has recently joined hands with Factorial, a Massachusetts-based battery technology development company. Mercedes-Benz plans to invest tens of millions into Factorial for the development of solid-state batteries.

Markus Schafer, head of Daimler Group R&D and Mercedes Cars COO, said that with Factorial as its new partner, the automaker is taking research and development in the field of promising solid-state batteries to the next level. "With this cooperation, we combine Mercedes-Benz's expertise in battery development and vehicle integration with the comprehensive know-how of our partner Factorial in the field of solid-state batteries," Schafer further added.

Mercedes-Benz also said that it intends to integrate solid-state battery technology into a limited number of its vehicles on a small scale within the next five years. In that case, expect some popular EQ models to get solid-state batteries in the coming years.

Mercedes-Benz has said that along with Factorial it will develop next-generation battery technology. The testing of prototype cells is likely to commence as early as next year.

A solid-state battery is something that several other automakers such as Toyota, BMW etc are working upon. While the majority of the automakers are still using conventional lithium-ion batteries, some key OEMs are focusing on solid-state batteries. Solid-state batteries are claimed to come with higher energy density, which ensures more power and performance and significantly better range as well. Also, solid-state batteries come with substantially reduced charging time and longer battery life.

  • First Published Date : 04 Dec 2021, 06:39 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue