Mega cut in Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices, now starts at Rs…

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most popular SUVs from the stable of the Indian car manufacturer. The XUV700 from Mahindra is offered across multiple variants and with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The choices also extend to manual as well as automatic gearboxes. On Tuesday, the company announced that the prices of the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range will now start from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the previous ₹21.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a press statement, Mahindra informed that the new and more affordable pricing for the XUV700 AX7 range is aimed at making the variants more accessible to buyers at large. The company, however, also notes that the new prices are celebratory in nature and will coincide with the upcoming three-year anniversary of the model in the country. As such, these prices are valid only for four months. It has also been announced that as part of the anniversary celebrations, there are two new colour options available on the XUV700 - Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna, taking the total count of body colours on the SUV to nine.

