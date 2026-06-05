Meet the Audi Nuvolari, the brand's most powerful mid-engined supercar with a radical design

German automaker Audi has unveiled its first supercar with a hybrid powertrain, the Nuvolari. The Audi Nuvolari becomes the most powerful supercar from the German automaker in its history. Additionally, the new supercar from Audi’s stables has moved away from its conventional letter and number combination names to naming the supercar after its pre-war racing driver, Tazio Nuvolari. The supercar will be limited to 499 units, with some tech borrowed from the company’s F1 endeavours. Deliveries of the supercar are expected to start from early 2027 onwards.

Audi has unveiled the Nuvolari, its first hybrid-powered supercar and most powerful model yet. Limited to 499 units, it combines a 987 bhp V8-hybrid powertrain, F1-derived technology, carbon-fibre construction, active aerodynamics, and a striking new design language.

Audi Nuvolari: Engine

The Audi Nuvolari is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine working in tandem with three electric motors, delivering a combined power output of approximately 987 bhp. Each electric motor churns out 148 bhp, whereas the V8 engine alone produces approximately 789 bhp and 729 Nm of torque. Not only that, but the Audi Nuvolari employs a 7.3 kWh battery pack.

In addition, the new supercar from Audi accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of approximately 350 kmph.

Audi Nuvolari: F1 Tech

The Nuvolari boasts F1 tech that Audi has borrowed from its Formula 1 team, including the Quattro predictive ride system, which constantly monitors and analyses the steering angle, yaw rate, acceleration, as well as grip levels from the sensor data. Not only that, but the Audi Nuvolari gets advanced torque vectoring from its front-axle electric motors while the system adjusts torque distribution, braking intervention as well as aerodynamic settings in order to optimise traction, stability and cornering.

Moreover, owners of this limited-run supercar can choose among four driving modes: E-Hybrid, Balanced, Dynamic, and Dynamic+. A Track Mode further offers adjustable traction control settings tailored for varying grip conditions.

Audi Nuvolari: Architecture

Audi has combined its Space Frame architecture with a carbon-fibre body in a production model. Most exterior panels are constructed from carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP), reducing weight while enhancing structural stiffness and rigidity.

Aerodynamic efficiency is central to the Nuvolari’s performance credentials. It features an active aero system with a rear wing that can operate in closed, low-downforce, or high-downforce modes. In its most extreme configuration, the wing can generate over 400 kg of downforce.

Additionally, the rear wing integrates a Formula 1-inspired Drag Reduction System (DRS), enabling drivers to minimise aerodynamic drag and improve top-speed performance when conditions allow.

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Audi Nuvolari: Design

The design of the Audi Nuvolari boasts the new design philosophy of the German automaker. Moreover, the supercar features clean surfaces, sharp lines, integrated aerodynamic elements and a stance that stands out from the rest of the competition. Moreover, the Audi Nuvolari will be available in a Titanium paintjob with exposed carbon fibre elements accentuating the look of the mid-engined supercar.

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